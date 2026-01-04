The Minnesota Daycare Fraud Isn’t a Crime Problem — It’s a Design Problem
Why Arrests Won’t Fix a Broken System
In his January 3, 2026 Coffee & Covid newsletter — “LESSONS LEARED ☙ Saturday, January 3, 2026 ☙ C&C NEWS” — Jeff Childers laid out a sobering explanation of why the exploding Minnesota daycare fraud scandal is unlikely to end with the sweeping arrests many people are hoping for.
A lot of readers came away from that article with a simple question:
Is Childers saying the perpetrators won’t be caught?
The short answer is: mostly, yes.
The longer answer is more unsettling — and more important.
He’s not saying the fraud isn’t real.
He’s saying the system was built so that prosecution is the least effective response.
This Is Not a Mystery
Jeff Childers is not expressing doubt about whether fraud occurred. On that point, he’s unusually firm.
State investigators themselves acknowledged years ago that a massive portion of daycare subsidies were fraudulent. This isn’t a new revelation. It isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s an open secret buried in reports no one acted on.
So the question isn’t “Did this happen?”
The question is “Why does it keep happening?”
Why Prosecuting This Is So Hard
This isn’t drug dealing on a street corner. It’s fraud committed inside legal businesses.
That distinction matters enormously.
To convict someone, prosecutors must show:
Intent, not just disorder
A specific individual, not “the center”
Knowingly false claims, not sloppy records
But the evidence is awful:
Attendance logs are handwritten
Videos are missing or inconclusive
Records contradict each other
The person filing paperwork can plausibly say, “I trusted the numbers I was given”
In court, that ambiguity is poison.
This is why cases drag on, collapse, or end in wrist slaps. The fraud isn’t subtle — the proof is.
Why “Just Arrest Them” Is Fantasy
Childers makes an uncomfortable comparison.
It took hundreds of FBI agents and years of work to prosecute roughly 1,800 January 6 cases — with clean digital evidence and identifiable defendants.
Now imagine trying to prosecute tens of thousands of daycare fraud cases with:
Worse documentation
Older records
No clear individual responsibility
That’s not justice delayed.
That’s justice overwhelmed.
This is why Childers pivots — not away from accountability, but away from fantasy.
What Childers Means by “Structural Change” (In Plain English)
When Childers stops talking about arrests and starts talking about structure, he isn’t giving up. He’s changing weapons.
His argument is simple: once fraud becomes systemic, prosecutions become symbolic. The system itself has to change, or the behavior won’t.
Here’s what each of his proposed shifts actually looks like in the real world.
Structural changes
Make fraud harder than honesty
Right now, daycare subsidies operate on trust:
Trust that children attended
Trust that logs are accurate
Trust that someone is checking
Childers is saying: stop trusting.
Think about airport security. TSA doesn’t ask travelers whether they brought a weapon and take their word for it. The system demands proof.
Applied to daycare funding, structural change would mean:
Electronic attendance tied to real identities
One child enrolled at one center at a time
No handwritten logs accepted as proof
If the system requires verification to function, fraud can’t scale. It doesn’t disappear — but it stops being lucrative.
Automatic penalties
Remove discretion, delay, and excuses
Right now, enforcement depends on:
Investigators deciding what’s worth pursuing
Prosecutors weighing intent
Judges exercising sympathy
Childers points to a different model: automation.
Speed cameras don’t care why you were speeding. You don’t get a hearing about your intentions. You get a ticket.
Applied here:
Missing records trigger immediate payment suspension
Conflicting attendance data trigger automatic clawbacks
No documentation means no money — instantly
No months of investigation.
No jury sympathy.
No promises to “do better next year.”
The certainty of consequence deters more fraud than the threat of occasional prosecution.
Signed certifications (under penalty of perjury)
Someone must own the lie
One of the most revealing details Childers highlights is that certification language was quietly removed from billing forms.
Translation: nobody was legally swearing the numbers were true.
That matters.
When you file a tax return, you are responsible — even if your accountant made the error. Someone signs. Someone owns the risk.
Childers is arguing daycare funding should work the same way:
One named individual signs each submission
False claims create criminal exposure
“I was just doing admin work” stops being a shield
Once someone’s name — and freedom — is attached to the paperwork, accuracy improves fast.
Eligibility rules
Stop running high-trust programs in low-trust environments
This is the most controversial piece, but it’s not moralizing. It’s operational.
Banks don’t issue unsecured credit cards to people with no credit history. Not because they’re evil — because the risk doesn’t work.
Childers applies the same logic:
No immediate access to honor-system welfare
Time-based eligibility requirements
Compliance history before large subsidies
If benefits require demonstrated accountability, abuse drops sharply. Not to zero — but to manageable levels.
Ending honor-system welfare entirely
The hardest conclusion
Here Childers goes where few are willing to follow.
His claim is blunt: government welfare systems cannot scale without fraud.
Why?
Bureaucracies can’t verify at human scale
Compassion weakens enforcement
Fraud becomes normalized
Private charities operate differently. Churches and local groups know who shows up, who disappears, who lies. Federal systems see spreadsheets.
That’s why Childers floats what sounds radical but may be realistic:
End direct payments
Fund institutions instead of individuals
Or dismantle the model altogether
Not because need isn’t real — but because systems that reward unverifiable claims will always attract them.
The Bottom Line
Childers isn’t saying don’t punish fraud.
He’s saying stop pretending punishment can fix a system designed to fail.
Arrests make headlines.
Structures determine outcomes.
And once fraud reaches industrial scale, the real question isn’t who gets arrested — it’s whether we’re willing to change the machine that made it inevitable.
If not, we’ll keep demanding justice theater while the money keeps flowing out the back door.
