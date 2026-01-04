In his January 3, 2026 Coffee & Covid newsletter — “LESSONS LEARED ☙ Saturday, January 3, 2026 ☙ C&C NEWS” — Jeff Childers laid out a sobering explanation of why the exploding Minnesota daycare fraud scandal is unlikely to end with the sweeping arrests many people are hoping for.

(You can read the full piece here: )

A lot of readers came away from that article with a simple question:

Is Childers saying the perpetrators won’t be caught?

The short answer is: mostly, yes.

The longer answer is more unsettling — and more important.

He’s not saying the fraud isn’t real.

He’s saying the system was built so that prosecution is the least effective response.

This Is Not a Mystery

Jeff Childers is not expressing doubt about whether fraud occurred. On that point, he’s unusually firm.

State investigators themselves acknowledged years ago that a massive portion of daycare subsidies were fraudulent. This isn’t a new revelation. It isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s an open secret buried in reports no one acted on.

So the question isn’t “Did this happen?”

The question is “Why does it keep happening?”

Why Prosecuting This Is So Hard

This isn’t drug dealing on a street corner. It’s fraud committed inside legal businesses.

That distinction matters enormously.

To convict someone, prosecutors must show:

Intent, not just disorder

A specific individual, not “the center”

Knowingly false claims, not sloppy records

But the evidence is awful:

Attendance logs are handwritten

Videos are missing or inconclusive

Records contradict each other

The person filing paperwork can plausibly say, “I trusted the numbers I was given”

In court, that ambiguity is poison.

This is why cases drag on, collapse, or end in wrist slaps. The fraud isn’t subtle — the proof is.

Why “Just Arrest Them” Is Fantasy

Childers makes an uncomfortable comparison.

It took hundreds of FBI agents and years of work to prosecute roughly 1,800 January 6 cases — with clean digital evidence and identifiable defendants.

Now imagine trying to prosecute tens of thousands of daycare fraud cases with:

Worse documentation

Older records

No clear individual responsibility

That’s not justice delayed.

That’s justice overwhelmed.

This is why Childers pivots — not away from accountability, but away from fantasy.

What Childers Means by “Structural Change” (In Plain English)

When Childers stops talking about arrests and starts talking about structure, he isn’t giving up. He’s changing weapons.

His argument is simple: once fraud becomes systemic, prosecutions become symbolic. The system itself has to change, or the behavior won’t.

Here’s what each of his proposed shifts actually looks like in the real world.

Structural changes

Make fraud harder than honesty

Right now, daycare subsidies operate on trust:

Trust that children attended

Trust that logs are accurate

Trust that someone is checking

Childers is saying: stop trusting.

Think about airport security. TSA doesn’t ask travelers whether they brought a weapon and take their word for it. The system demands proof.

Applied to daycare funding, structural change would mean:

Electronic attendance tied to real identities

One child enrolled at one center at a time

No handwritten logs accepted as proof

If the system requires verification to function, fraud can’t scale. It doesn’t disappear — but it stops being lucrative.

Automatic penalties

Remove discretion, delay, and excuses

Right now, enforcement depends on:

Investigators deciding what’s worth pursuing

Prosecutors weighing intent

Judges exercising sympathy

Childers points to a different model: automation.

Speed cameras don’t care why you were speeding. You don’t get a hearing about your intentions. You get a ticket.

Applied here:

Missing records trigger immediate payment suspension

Conflicting attendance data trigger automatic clawbacks

No documentation means no money — instantly

No months of investigation.

No jury sympathy.

No promises to “do better next year.”

The certainty of consequence deters more fraud than the threat of occasional prosecution.

Signed certifications (under penalty of perjury)

Someone must own the lie

One of the most revealing details Childers highlights is that certification language was quietly removed from billing forms.

Translation: nobody was legally swearing the numbers were true.

That matters.

When you file a tax return, you are responsible — even if your accountant made the error. Someone signs. Someone owns the risk.

Childers is arguing daycare funding should work the same way:

One named individual signs each submission

False claims create criminal exposure

“I was just doing admin work” stops being a shield

Once someone’s name — and freedom — is attached to the paperwork, accuracy improves fast.

Eligibility rules

Stop running high-trust programs in low-trust environments

This is the most controversial piece, but it’s not moralizing. It’s operational.

Banks don’t issue unsecured credit cards to people with no credit history. Not because they’re evil — because the risk doesn’t work.

Childers applies the same logic:

No immediate access to honor-system welfare

Time-based eligibility requirements

Compliance history before large subsidies

If benefits require demonstrated accountability, abuse drops sharply. Not to zero — but to manageable levels.

Ending honor-system welfare entirely

The hardest conclusion

Here Childers goes where few are willing to follow.

His claim is blunt: government welfare systems cannot scale without fraud.

Why?

Bureaucracies can’t verify at human scale

Compassion weakens enforcement

Fraud becomes normalized

Private charities operate differently. Churches and local groups know who shows up, who disappears, who lies. Federal systems see spreadsheets.

That’s why Childers floats what sounds radical but may be realistic:

End direct payments

Fund institutions instead of individuals

Or dismantle the model altogether

Not because need isn’t real — but because systems that reward unverifiable claims will always attract them.

The Bottom Line

Childers isn’t saying don’t punish fraud.

He’s saying stop pretending punishment can fix a system designed to fail.

Arrests make headlines.

Structures determine outcomes.

And once fraud reaches industrial scale, the real question isn’t who gets arrested — it’s whether we’re willing to change the machine that made it inevitable.

If not, we’ll keep demanding justice theater while the money keeps flowing out the back door.