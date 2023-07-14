Jeff Childers of Coffee & Coffee Newsletter reported on the illness of a a popular TikTok anti-disinformation warrior. Read about it here.
I mention this because this woman has been in the forefront of scapegoating the unvaccinated for quite some time. Jeff takes the attitude we should still pray for her despite her past attitude. What do you think?
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I can understand how some of us have no forgiveness. I vacillate. Nonetheless I have a pre-plandemic song on the subject.
Check it out. The Mercy Beat.
The Mercy Beat
Verse 1:
Sad and lonely eyes, You’ll be quite surprised
The day—you find your way
You’ve been all alone, Feeling quite unknown
It’s true—why be blue?
As you’re walking down the street
Just take in the Mercy Beat
Sad and lonely eyes, There’s no need to cry
Today—you’ll find your way
Chorus:
Love your neighbor now, it’s oh so sweet
Fill your cup with kindness, ‘til it’s complete
Now you’re keeping time to the mercy beat
Verse 2:
Heartfelt to the core, Open up the door
It’s your need—to take the lead
Now it’s understood, You’ve embraced the good
It’s so fine, to taste sweet fine
You’ll be good, get off your seat
Celebrate with the Mercy Beat
Sad and lonely eyes, There’s no need to cry
Today—you’ll find your way
Chorus:
Love your neighbor now, it’s oh so sweet
Fill your cup with kindness, ‘til it’s complete
Now you’re keeping time to the mercy beat
Bridge:
It’s a world that’s filled with sharks
But you can leave your indelible mark
Maybe it's not what you planned
But love and mercy—go hand in hand
Verse 3:
Act but no in haste, You’ve no time to waste
You’ll prove you’re in the groove
Patiently reach out, and they’ll be no doubt
You’re saved and not depraved
Soon you’ll be wide awake
When you give and never take
Sad and lonely eyes, There’s no need to cry
Today—you’ll find your way
Chorus:
Love your neighbor now, it’s oh so sweet
Fill your cup with kindness, ‘til it’s complete
Now you’re keeping time to the mercy beat
And here is an acoustic version:
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
The Mercy Beat
Pray, yes. But no mercy from me.
Of course I have mercy for her. I want her to know the love of God beyond this physical world. Don’t I want mercy for my sins? I love God my Father more than anything that exists. We are all connected. Prayer works to foster discernment and grace.