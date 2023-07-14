Jeff Childers of Coffee & Coffee Newsletter reported on the illness of a a popular TikTok anti-disinformation warrior. Read about it here.

I mention this because this woman has been in the forefront of scapegoating the unvaccinated for quite some time. Jeff takes the attitude we should still pray for her despite her past attitude. What do you think?

I can understand how some of us have no forgiveness. I vacillate. Nonetheless I have a pre-plandemic song on the subject.

Check it out. The Mercy Beat.

The Mercy Beat

Verse 1:

Sad and lonely eyes, You’ll be quite surprised

The day—you find your way

You’ve been all alone, Feeling quite unknown

It’s true—why be blue?

As you’re walking down the street

Just take in the Mercy Beat

Sad and lonely eyes, There’s no need to cry

Today—you’ll find your way

Chorus:

Love your neighbor now, it’s oh so sweet

Fill your cup with kindness, ‘til it’s complete

Now you’re keeping time to the mercy beat

Verse 2:

Heartfelt to the core, Open up the door

It’s your need—to take the lead

Now it’s understood, You’ve embraced the good

It’s so fine, to taste sweet fine

You’ll be good, get off your seat

Celebrate with the Mercy Beat

Sad and lonely eyes, There’s no need to cry

Today—you’ll find your way

Chorus:

Love your neighbor now, it’s oh so sweet

Fill your cup with kindness, ‘til it’s complete

Now you’re keeping time to the mercy beat

Bridge:

It’s a world that’s filled with sharks

But you can leave your indelible mark

Maybe it's not what you planned

But love and mercy—go hand in hand

Verse 3:

Act but no in haste, You’ve no time to waste

You’ll prove you’re in the groove

Patiently reach out, and they’ll be no doubt

You’re saved and not depraved

Soon you’ll be wide awake

When you give and never take

Sad and lonely eyes, There’s no need to cry

Today—you’ll find your way

Chorus:

Love your neighbor now, it’s oh so sweet

Fill your cup with kindness, ‘til it’s complete

Now you’re keeping time to the mercy beat

And here is an acoustic version: