There’s a curious thing that happens every time someone punches a stranger in the face, strips naked in a public fountain, or tries to bite a flight attendant midair: someone on the news solemnly informs us that the individual “suffers from mental illness.”

Cue the violins. Cue the excuses. And cue the pharmaceuticals.

But what exactly does “mental illness” mean? Try asking for a precise medical definition—something with a blood test, a brain scan, a biopsy—and watch the conversation melt faster than a Xanax under the tongue.

Truth is, the whole edifice of modern psychiatry rests on diagnoses that can’t be biologically verified. No lab work. No hard science. Just symptom checklists, peer consensus, and pharmaceutical reps with quotas.

Now, this isn’t to say people don’t suffer psychologically. They do. Life is hard. Childhood trauma is real. Loss, heartbreak, despair—these are part of the human condition. But to leap from pain to pathology, and then from pathology to pill regimen, is a modern alchemy that would make medieval sorcerers jealous.

The late psychiatrist Thomas Szasz was onto this decades ago when he declared that “mental illness” was not an illness in any scientific sense—but a metaphor. A culturally sanctioned way to label and control behavior society finds disturbing, inconvenient, or just plain annoying. In Szasz’s world, madness was often a strategy, not a syndrome.

And boy, has that strategy been monetized.

Today, the U.S. doles out more than 200 million antidepressant prescriptions each year. That’s not a typo. Toss in 70+ million for ADHD, and you start to wonder if the DSM should just be renamed The Big Book of Billable Conditions.

Longtime critic Jon Rappoport recently resurfaced this insanity—no pun intended—in a sharp piece noting that one in three Americans is on a psychiatric drug, with no reliable test to prove they even have the condition they’re supposedly being treated for. The real miracle is that calling this “mental health” doesn’t trigger a nationwide laugh track.

Instead, it gets funded. At around $50 billion a year from government sources alone—plus private insurance and a booming online therapy racket—mental health has become a growth industry. And the more diagnoses we invent, the more subscriptions—sorry, prescriptions—we sell.

What’s worse is how this paradigm erases personal responsibility. Commit a crime? It was your bipolar disorder. Lash out at your family? Depression made you do it. Can’t get out of bed? Don’t ask what’s wrong with your life—ask your doctor which molecule is missing in your brain. (Spoiler: there’s no test for that either.)

We’ve medicalized everything from grief to rebellion. Got a problem with authority? You might have “Oppositional Defiant Disorder.” Want to be left alone? That’s probably “Social Anxiety.” Say something unpopular online? Better check for signs of “Delusional Disorder.” Especially if you question any of this.

Of course, there are real neurological diseases—tumors, injuries, degenerative disorders. But those aren’t mental illnesses in the way psychiatry uses the term. What we call “mental illness” is often moral conflict, spiritual despair, unprocessed trauma, or just plain anger. And sometimes, people are simply jerks—not patients.

So where do we draw the line?

Maybe the better question is: who’s drawing it now—and why? Because if the people doing the diagnosing are also selling the cure, don’t expect the definition of “illness” to shrink anytime soon.

Welcome to the world of mental health awareness: share, care… and medicate.