Jon Rappoport’s work has long mattered because it refuses to stop at surface corruption. He goes after foundations—assumptions, taboos, doctrines that are never supposed to be questioned. In his recent piece on MAHA’s missing knowledge base, he pushes a hard claim: the medical system is not merely misguided or inefficient, but lethal at scale.

Where I diverge slightly is not on the damage—but on intent.

I don’t believe most doctors wake up intending to kill their patients. What they wake up with is something arguably more dangerous: unexamined belief. Modern medicine functions less like a continuously tested science and more like a closed religion. Treatments become doctrine. Protocols become commandments. Questioning becomes heresy.

That doesn’t absolve responsibility. It clarifies the mechanism.

Omission, Not Commission

Most harm in modern medicine comes not from conscious cruelty but from willful blindness. Doctors are trained—explicitly and implicitly—to not ask certain questions:

What caused this condition in the first place?

Why are these diseases increasing?

What role does environment play?

What happens when treatment fails—or harms?

Instead, medicine treats symptoms, not origins. This isn’t controversial; it’s foundational. Parkinson’s, diabetes, autoimmune disorders—these are managed, not cured. The cause is usually waved away with a vague appeal to “genetics,” even as environmental poisoning becomes harder to deny. Which toxin caused what? No one knows. And since no one knows, no one is required to act.

Medications may help a little. Tremors lessen. Numbers stabilize. Function improves marginally. That limited benefit becomes the justification for an entire system that refuses to investigate deeper causes.

The ER as Ritual Theater

To be clear: for genuine, life-or-death emergencies—heart attacks, strokes, severe trauma—the ER can be indispensable. What it is not designed for is healing, reflection, or understanding why a body has broken down in the first place.

My own experience in the ER made this distinction vivid.

I went in once—only once—when a urinary tract infection aggravated my Parkinson’s tremor and sent my blood sugar soaring. I felt awful. Genuinely awful. After hours of waiting, machines beeping like a mechanical nervous breakdown, and a barrage of tests that produced no definitive answers, I realized something: this place isn’t oriented toward recovery.

The ER feels less like a sanctuary and more like a ritual space—a performance of authority. Tests are ordered. Scans are run. Charts are updated. Everyone is busy. Very little is resolved.

Most of the patients were elderly, obese or emaciated—people whose condition suggested long-term neglect, not acute crisis. The atmosphere was crowded, noisy, stressful. After staying until 5 a.m., I left because I knew I would recover better at home. Ironically, the most helpful intervention I received was a simple IV saline drip.

At no point did I sense malice. What I sensed was mediocrity institutionalized.

Where Vaccines Are Different—and Worse

Vaccines represent the most dangerous expression of this belief system because they are exempt from doubt. There is no cultural permission—inside medicine or outside it—to even consider that they might cause death or serious harm.

This is not ignorance. It is refusal.

Doctors do not look because they are trained not to. The blind spot is enforced. And because vaccines are administered to healthy people, the damage they cause is uniquely corrosive. There is no honest risk–benefit discussion when risk is not allowed to exist.

In that sense, responsibility is unavoidable. Not because doctors intend harm—but because they refuse to see it.

A System That Didn’t Start Evil—but Became Dangerous

I don’t believe the medical system began as a killing machine. I believe it became one through:

attachment to orthodoxy

institutional fear of foundational questions

career incentives that reward compliance

a culture that treats doubt as threat

Jon is right to say that many people don’t want to know. But the reason matters. For most doctors, knowing would mean losing their certainty, their professional identity, and their moral self-image.

That’s not an excuse. It’s a diagnosis.

And like many diagnoses in modern medicine, it explains a great deal—while curing nothing.