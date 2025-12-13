Turfseer’s Newsletter

john herzog
6h

I watched it fall apart firsthand as I was a physician as of 1980. We are indoctrinated into massive reliance on big Pharma and gadgets starting at school. I thank God I’m an osteopath third generation and realize that it was diet exercise, and clean air that the physician Should push. No crystals, no spiritual incantations, but hands-on concerned, compassionate healing, and respect for my mentors. Unfortunately, over the last 25 years medical students treat you as a teacher with contempt. I should say only 75% of them. I’ll site this during Covid BS. I made it clear. The medical students I was proctoring did not have to wear a mask and explained why. It didn’t take long where the student sent me a nasty Graham stating he couldn’t be allowed to be exposed in my clinic to heresy and dangerous philosophy. The medical school Banded all students from seeing me. they gave no explanation. The 25% of normal students rallied on my behalf, but were not allowed to go to the most progressive state of the Stem Cell facility on the East Coast at the time. Well, I guess it’s slight payback there’s 100 K in my Will that won’t be going there screw them and just hope you get one of the 25% students that are not buying the sociopathic principles.

DUANE HAYES
11h

Most people, doctors included don't buck the system. They just blindly follow. That's why it took humanity thousands of years to progress to the stage we're at. It was all the pioneers that had a better idea, a new invention, new medical therapy, they dragged all the rest of humanity kicking and screaming into the modern age.

