Mary Ann Caton
5h

C.S. Lewis said that we all have to make the journey down into dark places before we can rise. NYC is about to make that journey of suffering before it citizens can come back into the sunshine. The rest of us will watch and learn. This is only the beginning of NewYork’s transformation from a hellhole to a meaningful life.

Frontera Lupita
5h

I tend to feel you are correct on this premise. The mainstream media and press is certainly not going to report if any of Zohran’s ‘Democratic Socialist’ policies fail, or even ‘disenfranchise’ (a fave word of theirs) a few groups of people here and there. There will be no ‘bleeding-heart’ positions…oh those poor_______ who lost ________. (Fill in the blanks.)

