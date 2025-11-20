Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alysson Troffer's avatar
Alysson Troffer
4h

A brilliant compilation. Thanks, Turfseer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Eldon Wood's avatar
David Eldon Wood
3h

As an original biowarfare scientist, I approve your posting which gives chapter and verse to the fact that contagion is generally false. However, poisons being purposefully released have been used to create the appearance of contagion and parasite infections can be deadly to persons who are especially sensitive to them. Are you aware that most cancers are not generally from a person's bodily cells going rouge, but are from parasites which have been locked off by the bodies immune system and only break free to metastasize when bad health or old age set them free. That is why cancer, which has formerly been a disease of the aged, is now termed turbo cancer and is affecting our youth. SV40, which is known to cause cancer is reportedly in some of the virus shots. I recommend Hulda Clark's books which treats the matter of parasites causing disease and how to treat it. It is no mystery to me that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are being called out to treat viral infections. Both of these drugs are antiparasitic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Turfseer
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture