When Charlie Kirk was assassinated, one might expect a near-universal consensus: political violence is unacceptable. Instead, the aftermath has revealed a fragmented response, with different factions on the Left (and their allies in media and entertainment) choosing strategies that range from cynical to downright dangerous. These aren’t random outliers—they represent a broader culture where violence against ideological opponents is tolerated, excused, or even romanticized.

1. The Deniers — “Nothing to see here.”

The most brazen approach has been outright denial—but not always by claiming the assassination didn’t happen. Sometimes denial comes dressed as misdirection. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, just fired after mocking the fallout, insisted that the shooter Robinson was actually a right-winger, sneering that the “MAGA gang” was twisting the story to score points. This is denial-by-reversal: the facts are acknowledged but flipped so that the truth is effectively erased. It’s not skepticism—it’s gaslighting. And it works, because it muddies the water for anyone who might otherwise demand accountability.

2. The Provocateurs — “Let’s poke the bear.”

Then there are the sadists who don’t deny the killing, but twist the knife. Their goal is to provoke the Right into a violent response, hoping for another Kent State moment where the backlash becomes the story. These comments are not mere trolling—they are invitations to escalation, bait dangled in hopes of pushing conservatives into making the same mistakes.

3. The Gaslighters — “Both sides are just as bad.”

Another faction practices its own brand of denial-by-reversal. Instead of outright rejecting what happened, they acknowledge the violence but then twist it into a morality play about “both sides.” They grasp at examples that don’t hold water. Take the firebombing of Governor Shapiro’s home—done by pro-Palestinian, pro-Hamas sympathizers. Or the Minnesota slayings of Democratic legislators by a former Walz campaign worker who likely thought they weren’t radical enough. These incidents are trotted out as proof of conservative extremism when in fact they point back to leftist violence. The equivalence is forced, dishonest, and designed to blunt outrage. It’s not just deflection—it’s a way of denying the core reality by flipping it inside out.

4. The Ignorers — “If we don’t cover it, it didn’t happen.”

Meanwhile, much of the corporate media simply ignores the ugliest reactions: the gleeful social media trolls who said Kirk “deserved it.” To cover that would mean acknowledging a cultural problem within their own ranks. Silence becomes complicity, and complicity becomes permission.

5. The Romanticists — “Love story, not crime story.”

ABC’s Matt Gutman took the prize here, casting the shooter Robinson as a tragic figure defined by his “touching” relationship with his trans lover. But he wasn’t alone. Montel Williams joined in, portraying Robinson less as a cold-blooded killer and more as a man swept up in a doomed romance. Together, they reframed an act of political violence as if it belonged in a Nicholas Sparks novel. It’s a sick inversion: the assassin becomes sympathetic, while the victim is blurred into the background.

6. The Minimizers — “One incident, no big deal.”

Others admit the assassination happened but minimize its importance: “one incident,” “an isolated act,” “don’t make a martyr.” This rhetorical shrug encourages normalization—pretending the event is no more significant than a bar fight, when in fact it signals a dangerous new baseline.

7. The Censors — “Some people don’t deserve speech.”

The reflex to silence dissent is as strong as ever. After January 6, elites openly cheered deplatforming and even mused about whether the First Amendment was “obsolete.” Post-Kirk, the instinct is the same: clamp down on speech, tighten digital controls, and reframe the victim as the problem. The message is clear—certain views are so evil they don’t deserve to exist, and violence against their holders becomes easier to rationalize.

The Main Point

The variety of responses—denial, provocation, gaslighting, ignoring, romanticizing, minimizing, censoring—adds up to one reality: violence is not only tolerated but encouraged on the Left, whether implicitly or explicitly. Every excuse, every euphemism, every diversion sends the same signal: the target mattered less than the “cause.”

The lone exception has been figures like Senator John Fetterman, who cut through the noise and stated plainly that violence cannot become politics by other means. His clarity underscores how rare such condemnation has become—and how urgently it is needed.

And the pattern here is familiar. We’ve seen Democrats and their media allies deny or invert reality on issue after issue: Biden’s obvious cognitive decline recast as “cheap shots,” the border crisis softened into “seasonal migration surges,” men competing in women’s sports sold as “progress.” In each case, the strategy isn’t persuasion but denial-by-reversal—telling the public that what they see with their own eyes isn’t real.

But Kirk’s assassination was too shocking to bury under talking points. For once, the truth couldn’t be covered up, and some institutions finally acted. Businesses cut ties, academia distanced itself, and even entertainment networks fired offenders. Cancel culture, built as a weapon to silence opponents, has at last begun to boomerang. Those who long wielded it with impunity are now tasting their own medicine.

That is why condemnation matters. Not half-hearted, not wrapped in caveats, not rebranded as “misunderstood love stories.” Real condemnation. Until more leaders show the courage to state the obvious—that assassination is not debate, that murder is not justice—the culture of permissiveness will fester. And it will be exploited again.