Christine Massey's latest blog post, "Bird flu hoax alert: US Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service fails official evidence challenge," highlights yet another example of public health agencies unable—or unwilling—to produce direct evidence of any actual isolated bird flu virus. In the comments section, a brilliant piece of satire by Factscinator popped up, and it's too good not to share widely.
What follows is a devastating parody in the spirit of Monty Python's Dead Parrot sketch—only this time, the "parrot" is a so-called 'isolated virus,' and the absurdity isn't confined to British pet shops but rather to the very foundations of modern virology.
A frustrated customer storms into the “The Lively Virus Shop,” gripping a vial labelled “Lively ‘Virus’ Sample.” The shop is a chaotic jungle of test tubes, petri dishes, and wildly uncalibrated lab equipment. A dusty, crooked sign above the counter reads: “We ‘Isolate’ the Liveliest ‘Viruses’ - So you Don’t Have To!” Next to it, a disclaimer in tiny print adds: “Definitions may vary. Refunds, however, are a known impossibility.”
Customer: [Slams vial onto the counter, rings the bell furiously] ‘Ello, I wish to register a complaint!
‘Virologist:’ [Enters cheerfully, lab coat covered in mysterious stains] Ah, yes sir! Welcome to “The Lively Virus Shop,” How can I assist you today?
Customer: Look, mate, I purchased this so-called ‘Lively Isolated' Parrot-Flu 'Virus’ from you not half an hour ago, and when I took it back to my lab… well, it’s dead!
‘Virologist:’ [Gasps theatrically, clutching chest] Dead? Oh no, no, no, sir! It’s not dead! It’s just dormant!
Customer: [Leaning in, fuming] Dormant?! The only thing it’s infecting is my patience! I’ve cultured it in Vero cells, flooded it with growth medium, and still—not a single cytopathic effect!
‘Virologist:’ [Smiling smugly, nodding] Ah, well, that’s where you’re mistaken, sir. It’s just… pining for Trypsin.
Customer: [Livid] Pining for Trypsin? What kind of nonsense is that? Look, I know a dead virus when I see one, and THIS, my friend, is stone-cold ‘virologically’ deceased!
‘Virologist:’ [Nods sagely] No, no, no, sir, it’s not dead—it’s just resting. Remarkable strain, ‘Parrot-Flu 'Virus,’ innit? Beautiful viral coat.
Customer: [Sarcastic, arms crossed] The viral coat doesn’t enter it! It’s completely non-infectious!
‘Virologist:’ [Pointing at the vial] Non-infectious? Oh no, no, no! It’s probably just having a nap after all those PCR amplifications. Happens all the time.
Customer: [Exploding, hands thrown up] NAPPING?! Look, mate, this virus wouldn’t bud if I injected it as part of blood serum directly into the brains of rabbits. It’s deader than Pasteur’s credibility!
‘Virologist:’ [Offended, crossing arms] Oh, come now! Don’t confuse ‘Parrot-Flu 'Virus,’ with the methods used for ‘West Nile River Virus.’ Different procedures, sir! You’ve simply got to be more patient—give it time to regenerate its spikes! Have you tried… [Winks cheekily] adding more Trypsin? Brings out the infectivity and spikes a treat!!
Customer: [Outraged, glaring] MORE Trypsin?! Mate, I’ve dumped that, and every toxic chemical known to science into this sample, and it's still DOA! You sold me a dead virus!
‘Virologist:’ [Casually shakes the vial] There, see? It’s… gathering its strength!
Customer: [Furious, pointing] NO, IT ISN’T! You just shook the vial!
‘Virologist:’ [Feigning innocence] I did no such thing!
Customer: Yes, you did!
‘Virologist:’ [Casually shrugs] Alright, sir, let’s troubleshoot. Perhaps the problem lies in your cell culture conditions. Did you drown the cells in antibiotics to ensure it’s free of bacteria?
Customer: [Snaps, exasperated] Free of bacteria? The bacteria are fine, mate! It’s the 'virus' that’s gone to meet its maker! This 'virus' is no more! It has ceased to be! It has expired and gone to that big petri dish in the sky!
‘Virologist:’ [Still in denial, dismissive wave] Nonsense! It’s merely awaiting optimal conditions to display a proper cytopathic effect. Try running the PCR at 50 cycles—that should perk it up a bit!
Customer: [Furious, incredulous] PERK IT UP?! PERK IT UP?! Look, the PCR didn’t detect a single nucleotide! This 'virus' has shuffled off its proteinaceous coil, run down the replication curtain, and joined the bleedin’ quorum invisible! THIS IS AN EX-VIRUS!
‘Virologist:’ [Calmly, with a slight shrug] Well, if you’re that sure, I suppose I could offer you a… replacement sample…
Customer: [Sarcastic, arms crossed] Oh, wonderful. And will this one actually show some sign of life, or will it be as dead as the last one?
‘Virologist:’ [Grinning proudly] Oh no, no, no—this one’s a live one! Just isolated it this morning… from a computer model!
Customer: [Stares in disbelief] A… COMPUTER MODEL?!
‘Virologist:’ [Nods enthusiastically] The algorithms do all the work! No messy lab procedures, no awkward controls—just pure, state-of-the-art digital viroLIEgy!
Customer: [Storming out, shouting] That’s it, I’m done! You and your digital viruses can keep your bogus isolation! I’m off to find a real virus!
‘Virologist:’ [Calling after him, cheerfully] Well, if you find one, let me know! We could use it for the next Scamdemic!
Dissecting the Satire: What Makes This Brilliant
This satire, titled "Factscinator", is a scathing and hilarious parody that pokes fun at modern virology—particularly the so-called process of "virus isolation"—while simultaneously channeling the famous Monty Python "Dead Parrot" sketch. Let's unpack its many layers:
🔬 Premise: The “Lively Virus Shop”
The sketch sets the stage in a fictional storefront—a kind of virological pawn shop—that specializes in selling supposedly “isolated” viruses. Right away, we’re in satire territory:
“We ‘Isolate’ the Liveliest ‘Viruses’ – So you Don’t Have To!” ridicules the mainstream claim of viral isolation, suggesting that what is marketed as "science" is really slippery salesmanship.
The fine print—“Definitions may vary. Refunds, however, are a known impossibility.”—takes a direct swipe at the ever-morphing virological language and the lack of accountability.
🪥 Characters and Dialogue: Mocking the Absurdities
The Customer represents a truth-seeker or skeptical scientist who believes in empirical results, i.e., “show me the virus.”
The ‘Virologist’ plays the part of the glib academic or bureaucrat who gaslights and obfuscates when pressed for actual scientific proof.
The parody brilliantly echoes the original Monty Python sketch:
“It’s not dead, it’s dormant!”
“It’s pining for Trypsin!”
(Trypsin, ironically, is used in cell cultures to promote infection—but here it’s turned into a laughable magic elixir.)
😭 Critique of Virology: The Main Targets
The piece lampoons several major claims of contemporary virology:
Viral Isolation Fallacy:
The satire questions whether viruses have ever been truly isolated. The joke here is that the “virus” in question shows no activity even when cultured by standard lab protocols. This reflects critiques from scientists like Drs. Sam & Mark Bailey and others who argue that no virus has been isolated in the classical sense (i.e., purified and proven pathogenic).
Cell Culture Manipulations:
The references to Vero cells, cytopathic effects, Trypsin, and antibiotics highlight the highly artificial and contaminated methods used to create “evidence” of viruses.
The idea that adding more toxic chemicals might revive a supposedly infectious agent is a dig at the absurd lengths some labs go to in order to “prove” viral presence.
PCR Overdrive:
“Run it at 50 cycles!” is a jab at the misuse of PCR—another frequent criticism. High cycle thresholds can create false positives and imaginary detection.
Digital Viruses:
The "replacement sample" from a computer model parodies the fact that many “viruses” today are not observed directly, but rather assembled via software from fragments. The “algorithms do all the work” line mocks the pseudo-scientific nature of such modeling.
Scamdemic Setup:
The closing line, “We could use it for the next Scamdemic!” pulls no punches. It paints the entire pandemic narrative as a staged fraud, using fictional pathogens to justify real-world authoritarian policies.
🤣 Wordplay and Puns
The satire is peppered with verbal gems:
“Deader than Pasteur’s credibility” — a zinger aimed at the germ theory’s founder, whose legacy is increasingly challenged by terrain theorists.
“Joined the bleedin’ quorum invisible!” — a delightful mutation of the classic “choir invisible” idiom, tailored to virology.
“Digital viroLIEgy” — calling out the discipline as built on deceit.
🧐 Underlying Message
Beneath the absurdity lies a serious charge:
That mainstream virology is built on unprovable assumptions, circular logic, and a refusal to engage in honest falsification. The 'dead virus' that no one can prove was ever alive represents not just one product but the entire faith-based system of modern pathogen theory.
🌟 Final Verdict
"Factscinator" is a masterclass in weaponized satire.
It’s Monty Python meets medical heresy, laced with lab lingo and delivered with a scalpel of skepticism. A must-read for anyone questioning the foundational tenets of virus theory—or just looking for a good laugh at the expense of bad science.
More, please.
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
A Virus Is Not a Thing, Part 1: The case for a process view of viruses
"It seems natural to picture viruses as individual microscopic entities, but is there a more accurate way to think about them? In the first of this three-part series, Stephan Guttinger presents the case for a process view of viruses.
When hearing or reading about viruses in the news we are usually confronted with the picture of a particle: a thing, often coloured in red, that can infect us and thereby cause harm.
It is a powerful picture that provides us with a well-defined enemy. It also presents researchers with a well-defined target: the virus is often conceptualised as a “molecular machine” that can be isolated, disassembled, and analysed.1 The insights from this analysis can then be used to design molecules that should block the machine’s functioning.
In this three-part series of posts, I will discuss a range of findings from virology that point to fundamental flaws in the machine/thing view of viruses. A number of approaches in virology suggest that viruses should not be understood as things but rather as processes, a position John Dupré and I have discussed in more detail here. Such a shift in perspective has important implications for how we think about viruses and how we design sustainable strategies to deal with them ..."
https://www.lse.ac.uk/philosophy/blog/2020/07/06/a-virus-is-not-a-thing-1/#:~:text=One%20reason%20the%20thing%2Dview,looks%20like%20in%20different%20circumstances.
Luv it, that’s all I can say except sharing it all of the shop.