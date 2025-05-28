Turfseer’s Newsletter

AwakeNotWoke
11h

A Virus Is Not a Thing, Part 1: The case for a process view of viruses

"It seems natural to picture viruses as individual microscopic entities, but is there a more accurate way to think about them? In the first of this three-part series, Stephan Guttinger presents the case for a process view of viruses.

When hearing or reading about viruses in the news we are usually confronted with the picture of a particle: a thing, often coloured in red, that can infect us and thereby cause harm.

It is a powerful picture that provides us with a well-defined enemy. It also presents researchers with a well-defined target: the virus is often conceptualised as a “molecular machine” that can be isolated, disassembled, and analysed.1 The insights from this analysis can then be used to design molecules that should block the machine’s functioning.

In this three-part series of posts, I will discuss a range of findings from virology that point to fundamental flaws in the machine/thing view of viruses. A number of approaches in virology suggest that viruses should not be understood as things but rather as processes, a position John Dupré and I have discussed in more detail here. Such a shift in perspective has important implications for how we think about viruses and how we design sustainable strategies to deal with them ..."

https://www.lse.ac.uk/philosophy/blog/2020/07/06/a-virus-is-not-a-thing-1/#:~:text=One%20reason%20the%20thing%2Dview,looks%20like%20in%20different%20circumstances.

3 replies by Turfseer and others
Grant Wickham
11h

Luv it, that’s all I can say except sharing it all of the shop.

1 reply by Turfseer
