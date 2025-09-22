Mike Stone recently shared an illuminating email exchange with a retired laboratory technician who once worked in a pharmaceutical company’s virology department.

Unlike most virology defenders, this gentleman was polite, candid about limitations, and even skeptical about HIV and Covid. Still, he insisted that “viruses” exist, citing his own lab experience with electron microscopy, centrifugation, and crystallography.

The centerpiece of his claim was this line:

“The suspect virus particle has to be completely isolated from everything else around it so it and it alone is the only thing left standing in the sample. Where viruses are concerned this really involves ultracentrifugation through caesium chloride gradients, i.e. isopycnic centrifugation which also provides an ’s’ value (Svedberg unit) to the particle.”

In short, he leaned on ultracentrifugation as his “proof” of isolation. Let’s unpack what that means in plain English—and why it doesn’t deliver what people think it does.

What Is Ultracentrifugation?

Imagine you’ve got a smoothie filled with fruit chunks, seeds, pulp, and liquid. If you spin it in a powerful centrifuge (think: a blender that whirls thousands of times faster than your washing machine), the denser bits sink at different levels. Ultracentrifugation does something similar with microscopic particles. Scientists layer a sample over a dense solution (like cesium chloride). When spun at extreme speeds, particles separate out into bands according to density.

That density is measured in “Svedberg units” (S-values). The retired lab tech explained that his group would check where particles landed in the gradient and use that as a “fingerprint” for their supposed virus.

Why This Isn’t True Isolation

On paper, ultracentrifugation sounds neat and tidy. In practice, it’s more like sorting Lego pieces while blindfolded: you may get piles, but you don’t actually know if every pile contains only one kind of Lego—or a mix. Here’s why:

Heterogeneity of samples : Biological materials are messy. Cell cultures, tissues, and fluids contain countless particles—vesicles, exosomes, cellular debris—all with overlapping densities. When you spin them, they don’t magically become “pure.”

Assumption baked in : Scientists assume that the band they’re looking at is a “virus,” but that assumption comes before proof. They never start with a particle confirmed to cause disease, so the centrifuge doesn’t validate the identity—it just sorts by density.

No demonstration of pathogenicity : Even if you have a pretty electron micrograph of a band, that’s not evidence it causes disease in real life. No proof of natural transmission routes, no replication across healthy hosts, no re-isolation under controlled conditions.

Circular reasoning: The claim “we had to culture because there wasn’t enough virus to purify” assumes what’s being proven—that the entity exists in the first place. If it can’t be found directly in sick hosts in sufficient quantity to isolate, what exactly is being spun down?

What Real Proof Would Require

Mike Stone’s original reply spelled out what would actually constitute valid scientific evidence of a pathogenic virus:

Direct purification from sick host samples.

Reproduction of illness in healthy hosts via natural routes.

Re-isolation and verification of the same particle.

Proper controls and absence in healthy subjects.

Independent replication at scale.

Without those steps, we’re left with lab rituals that look impressive but don’t prove what they claim. Spinning soup doesn’t make soup into truth.

The Exchange That Went Cold

The retired technician deserves credit for engaging politely—something rare in this debate. He admitted HIV and Covid “viruses” had never been properly isolated, but he held fast to his belief in viruses based on centrifuge work from decades ago. When Stone pressed him on the logical flaws and asked for documentation of replication, controls, and natural transmission, the correspondence ended.

As so often happens, the defense of virology rests not on direct, conclusive evidence—but on faith in methods that, when examined closely, amount to assumptions in disguise.

Closing Thought

Ultracentrifugation is a powerful sorting tool. But spinning particles into bands doesn’t equal isolation, and an electron micrograph doesn’t equal causation. Until virology meets the standards of genuine scientific proof, its claims remain, at best, a house of cards built on circular reasoning.