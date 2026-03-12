Turfseer’s Newsletter

John W.
The endlessly, mass-murdering enemy in this situation is those who support the Greater Israel agenda, an agenda to which Donald Trump $old his allegiance.

Palamambron
You've got to see the role of the Rothschild banks (the Bank of England), and the cynical game they are playing. They have betrayed both Israel and America. Both governments are contractors held by the Bank of England. They are wasting American money and Israeli lives and property. They are bankrupting us with their war crimes. This is an illegal war. We are not allowed to just blow up other people's countries. There will be reparations. Remember when the Bank of England had the UN do a color revolution in Ukraine (2014), so that it could use Ukraine for foreign aid kickbacks throughout Europe and the five eyes? The UN is going to enact reparations for these war crimes against Americans. The Bank of England is going to come after every last piece of titled property to pay the debt. That's what Trump is doing on behalf of the Bank he works for.

