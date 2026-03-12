In yesterday’s post, Mark Crispin Miller highlighted an interview with retired U.S. Army officer Douglas MacGregor arguing that a war involving Iran would end badly for the United States and Israel. Miller also urges readers to revisit the memoir of the last Iranian monarch, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, whose book Answer to History recounts how Western powers allegedly abandoned him during the upheaval that culminated in the Iranian Revolution of 1979.

On the history, Miller is largely correct.

The modern Iranian tragedy did not begin in a vacuum. The United States and Britain helped orchestrate the 1953 Iranian coup d’état, which overthrew Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh after he attempted to nationalize Iran’s oil industry. The coup restored the Shah to power and ensured Western control over Iranian oil through companies such as Anglo-Persian Oil Company (later known as BP).

During the Shah’s reign, Iran’s feared secret police—SAVAK—received training and support from Western intelligence agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency and Israel’s Mossad.

These are not conspiracy theories. They are historical facts.

And they contributed to the resentment that helped fuel the revolution that ultimately brought Ruhollah Khomeini and the Islamic Republic to power.

Critics of current policy often cite this history to argue that Western intervention created the very forces it now claims to oppose. They also point to similar patterns elsewhere: American support for militant groups during the Cold War that later became adversaries, or geopolitical maneuvering that produced unintended consequences.

There is truth in this critique.

History is filled with examples of great powers manipulating events in ways that later blow back disastrously. The Middle East has often served as the laboratory for such experiments.

But acknowledging that history does not automatically answer the question facing policymakers today.

The reality is that Iran did not remain the Iran of 1953—or even of 1979. Over decades it has evolved into a powerful ideological state with regional ambitions, a network of proxy militias, and a deeply entrenched revolutionary identity. Whatever grievances helped create the regime do not erase the fact that it now operates as an assertive and often hostile actor in the region.

That leaves the world facing an uncomfortable dilemma.

On one side lies the argument made by Miller, MacGregor, and others: intervention risks catastrophe. Wars have a way of spiraling beyond the control of those who start them. Miscalculation, escalation, and unintended consequences are not theoretical dangers; they are the normal pattern of history.

On the other side lies a different risk: doing nothing while a hostile regime grows stronger.

Allowing such a state to expand its influence indefinitely is not a neutral policy. It is a decision in its own right—one that carries consequences just as real as military action.

In other words, the choice is not between a perfect option and a dangerous one.

It is between two dangerous options.

One path risks war and escalation.

The other risks emboldening a regime that may become even harder to confront later.

Neither outcome is appealing.

But pretending that passivity is a safe or morally superior alternative may be just as unrealistic as the fantasies sometimes spun by politicians and pundits.

History teaches many lessons, but one of them is that problems rarely disappear simply because we decide to ignore them.

Sometimes the real debate is not about choosing between good and bad.

It is about choosing the lesser of two evils.