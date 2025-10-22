If Alexander Hamilton could survey today’s landscape, he’d probably wonder when the gatekeepers of the Republic traded common sense for self-destruction. The “No Kings” protests that Jon Rappoport writes about aren’t just anti-monarchy pageants. They’re declarations of a new creed—one that worships borderlessness as virtue and national identity as sin.

Hamilton saw a nation as a living organism: fragile, unique, and worth defending. He warned that a republic “depends essentially on the energy of a common national sentiment.” Today, that sentiment has been hollowed out and replaced by slogans about “inclusion” and “compassion.” Yet behind the moral language lies a more complicated emotional economy—one powered by fear, guilt, and political arithmetic.

1. Fear of Being Called a Bigot

For much of the modern Left, immigration has become a psychological shield. To question open borders risks being tarred with the scarlet letter of our time—xenophobe. Better to look “welcoming” than risk cancellation. This fear operates less like empathy and more like social self-defense. It’s not about loving immigrants; it’s about protecting one’s standing in the progressive pecking order.

In a society where reputation equals currency, moral signaling is the safest investment.

2. The Do-Gooder’s Addiction

Then there’s the missionary impulse—the compulsive need to save someone, preferably from a far-off land. The Left’s compassion has been outsourced, its conscience globalized. Helping a struggling neighbor is passé; helping a migrant caravan is transcendent.

The moral thrill comes from absolution: if the nation is guilty of past sins, then importing the world is how it redeems itself. The irony, of course, is that this endless penitence erases the very culture that made self-criticism possible in the first place.

3. The Electoral Scheme No One Admits

Finally, there’s the obvious but rarely spoken motivation: demographics as destiny.

New arrivals—especially when showered with welfare, amnesty, and promises of protection from “xenophobic Republicans”—are a predictable voting bloc. It’s not conspiracy; it’s math.

The political class has found a renewable resource more reliable than oil or coal: imported voters. The same politicians who rail against “climate change” are busy changing the cultural climate—permanently.

4. From “We the People” to “Who Are We, Anyway?”

Hamilton believed that national character was sustained by shared values, habits, and affection for the homeland. Today’s Left rejects all three. “We the People” has become “We, the Undefined.”

Patriotism is suspect, assimilation is oppressive, and the word citizen itself feels exclusionary.

The Left’s open-borders faith thus serves a deeper ideological purpose: to dissolve any fixed identity that could resist global governance. A population with no borders is a population easier to manage—by elites who float above nations, unbothered by consequences.

5. The Compassion Trap

To be clear, compassion and control aren’t mutually exclusive—they’re two halves of the same coin. The ruling class wraps its ambitions in moral packaging: “No human is illegal.” It sounds noble, until you realize the same people who chant that line live in gated communities and fly over the border crisis on private jets.

It’s not altruism; it’s management by emotion. The migrants supply both cheap labor and a sense of moral superiority for those who never have to live next door to them.

6. Hamilton’s Ghost

Were Hamilton alive today, he’d see a nation that treats sovereignty as a social crime and lawlessness as liberation. He’d recognize the “Grecian horse” he once warned about—only this time it’s wheeled in with hashtags, NGO funding, and applause from celebrities.

The real question isn’t why the Left loves open borders. It’s whether America can survive a political class that no longer believes nations have the right to exist.

For Hamilton, the Republic was a fragile inheritance. For the modern Left, it’s just another construct to be deconstructed—until there’s nothing left to defend but the slogans.