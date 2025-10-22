Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john herzog's avatar
john herzog
11h

It’s a good thing that the kings thingie pretty much is the no followers day of Hope and tears. I bet you only 20% of the country is Democrat to the core. They are the useful idiots, cheap shot, violators and boisterous freaks, intentionally dressed up to confuse and somehow think we’re intimidated.

It’s an obvious fact that they cheat in the elections to the tune of at least 20% that was provable with Joe Biden‘s 15 million ghost votes. like January 6 , a staged Hollywood production, where they burned the evidence or Russian control of Merica

repeating the big lie about the election was sinful and hate speech. F them. The same BS as the big lie and there were some nice Nazis in that parade BS mocking addnauseum the criminal media deep democrats snares and dumb people. I know that’s cruel, low IQ individuals or basically lazy people looking for an entitled dividend handout.

The plane has hit the mountain. The bums have lost. Now all they have is the worst most dastardly violence imaginable, coming our way. Watch your back and unite. The whiny little freaks will not go quietly. always remember solitary confinement is wonderful for grandma’s trying to knit a picture of Abraham Lincoln. Here again F them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Turfseer
Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
12h

Vote grab for sure!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture