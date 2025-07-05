Turfseer’s Newsletter

Elusive1
9hEdited

Thank you for writing that!

I'm reading Viktor Frankl's "Search for Meaning" right now and about the atrocities he witnessed and had to endure while in concentration camps, and the various ways he learned to deal with them.

A human being can be reduced to nearly an animal state (but with evil intentions), depending on their role, ie, soldiers, prison guards,, prisoners, and the level of being deprived of food, hygiene, shelter.

I'm glad they kept good records and those records survived! Scary how unemotional and lizard-like that guy acted!

denise ward
10hEdited

I'm going to say something so unpleasant but so true that you'll probably want to throw darts at me. How many women were in these marauding squads? Have you noticed that the ones who bomb, kill, rape, destroy are almost entirely men? Does this not make us ask why this is the case? Are we so accepting of men being monsters that we just shrug it off? Why is it obscene to notice that men are the almost exclusive perpetrators of not just trauma but unspeakable acts? What is the psychology behind killing people you don't even know? Are they so devoid of an exciting life that they have to make this kind of drama for themselves? What is it? Why do we never broach it?

For all the men that are caring and loving, of which there are many, don't get offended, but get active. Your gender is giving you a bad name.

