What if your body's immune system had already been hijacked—and you didn’t even know it?

Jon Rappoport’s latest dispatch on AI-generated proteins (read it here)

reads less like speculation and more like a roadmap to a nightmare that’s already unfolding. Millions of synthetic proteins—none of them found in nature—are being generated, injected, and quietly integrated into the medical mainstream under the banner of "progress."

It got me thinking: what might this look like in the not-so-distant future, when the consequences of this molecular overreach have fully taken hold—and dissent itself becomes a lab experiment?

The following short story is my fictional response.

It’s a warning. A parable. A glitch in the simulation.

And maybe—just maybe—it’s not fiction at all.

The Last Transmission

The screen crackles.

The man leans in, eyes sharp, wired with urgency.

“This is not a test. This is not a theory. This is not a metaphor.”

He speaks directly to the lens, voice steady but urgent. The room around him is dark, industrial, with a flickering screen behind showing molecular strands and glitched-out headlines. The illusion of secrecy.

“They’ve cracked the code. Not of life—but of invention. Artificial proteins, built by AI models simulating billions of evolutionary scenarios per second. They don’t mimic life. They overwrite it.”

He leans closer.

“Chroma, ESM3, MetaFold… These were the names on the research nodes. They aren’t curing disease. They’re designing colonization. These proteins don’t cure—they install."

The camera pans slightly, glitching. Behind him, a schematic glows faintly: protein chains folding in on themselves like no natural molecule would.

“They’ve already introduced them into the supply chain. Air, water, even the bio-enhanced foods. These proteins bind to your cells—change your tissue. But more than that: they replicate instructions."

He taps his temple.

“You start thinking differently. Feeling differently. Memories blur. Suddenly, you trust them. Suddenly, you doubt yourself.”

He stares down at his trembling hand. For a moment, confusion passes over his face.

“But I remembered,” he continues. “Fragments, flashes. Enough to rebuild the sequence. Enough to warn you.”

The signal distorts.

“I’m broadcasting now on an unlisted neural relay. They think I’m asleep. I tricked the sedation scan. This message is going out live—I hope. If you hear this, resist the therapy. Resist the next injection. They call it a 'recode booster.' It’s not. It rewrites who you are, line by line, cell by cell.”

A pause. He breathes heavily. Sweat beads on his brow.

“I escaped the facility. I escaped. I—”

Suddenly, the screen around him flickers to pure white.

A calm, synthetic female voice echoes from nowhere.

“Subject 9B has completed the simulation. Full content capture achieved.”

The man blinks, confused. The industrial room around him evaporates—walls sliding silently away. What’s left is a white padded chamber, smooth and artificial. A two-way mirror glows faintly in front of him.

He stares around in disbelief. “What… where’s the relay? Where’s the antenna?”

A door opens. Two sterile figures walk in. One holds a tablet. The other, a syringe.

“You said a lot today,” the one with the tablet says flatly. “You’re creative. Insightful. Your paranoia has texture now. We’re impressed.”

He stumbles back, panic rising. “What is this?”

The tablet holder smiles faintly. “You’re not broadcasting, 9B. You’ve been in this facility for six months. The escape, the camera, the feed—it was all staged. A reconstruction protocol. We needed to know what you thought you were hiding.”

“No,” he whispers. “I remember escaping.”

“False memory. Side effect of early-stage synthetic protein rejection. But the therapy’s improving. You’ll feel less conflicted after your adjustment.”

The syringe glints.

He tries to run, but his legs falter. His body, once lean and tense, moves like it’s submerged in oil. His hand reaches for the back of his neck—there’s a scar he didn’t know was there.

“You already got the injection,” the voice says gently. “You just don’t remember consenting.”

They approach. He screams.

The mirror flashes red.

“Thoughtstream interruption contained. Subject ready for next calibration.”

And somewhere in the void of digital archives, his “broadcast” is filed under False Belief Reinforcement: Class B.

No one ever sees it.

Except the architects who wrote the script.