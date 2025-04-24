Title: The Last Confession of Pope Francis

Screenplay Scene – Final Draft Excerpt

INT. CONFESSIONAL BOOTH – VATICAN – NIGHT

The candle burns low. POPE FRANCIS, gaunt and weary, sits slumped in the booth. His hands tremble, the crucifix around his neck hangs askew. Across from him, the SHADOWY FIGURE waits.

POPE FRANCIS

Forgive me, Father, for I have sinned.

SHADOWY FIGURE

(silky)

Oh, I’m not your father, Jorge. But do go on.

POPE FRANCIS

I... I led them astray. I told them salvation came in a syringe. That faith could be found in a laboratory. I thought I was protecting them.

SHADOWY FIGURE

(chuckling)

You called it an act of love. Don’t be so modest. You consecrated the damn thing.

Francis’s brow furrows. A flicker of guilt. Or anger.

POPE FRANCIS

I trusted you. You said you were a man of science.

SHADOWY FIGURE

And you said you were the Vicar of Christ. Yet there you were, rolling up your sleeve faster than a teenager at spring break.

(smirking)

January 14, 2021—ring a bell?

Francis winces.

SHADOWY FIGURE (CONT'D)

Sciatic agony within a week. Cancelling public appearances like a diva with the sniffles. But that didn’t stop you, did it?

POPE FRANCIS

I thought the pain was unrelated...

SHADOWY FIGURE

(chiding)

That’s the spirit—denial. Then came summer: your colon took a sabbatical. Diverticulitis, wasn’t it? Eleven days in the hospital. A papal retreat, with enemas!

Francis clenches his fists.

SHADOWY FIGURE (CONT'D)

And after the second jab? The knee gave up, right on cue. By April 2022, your own doctors told you to stop walking. Your pilgrimage became a wheelchair parade.

POPE FRANCIS

(biting)

I believed what I was told!

SHADOWY FIGURE

Exactly. You believed. You stopped asking. Stopped discerning. Isn't that what you warned your flock about—false idols?

POPE FRANCIS

You lied!

SHADOWY FIGURE

Me? No, no, Jorge. I simply offered you a new gospel: "Trust the Science." You wrote the sermon.

Francis breathes heavily now, a man suffocating under his own conscience.

SHADOWY FIGURE (CONT'D)

Let’s not skip ahead. January 2022—booster time. The holy trifecta! And what did you receive in return for your faith?

POPE FRANCIS

My knee shattered! My strength vanished! Every day since... more pain, more pills, more lies...

SHADOWY FIGURE

(tapping fingers theatrically)

Bronchitis in February. Hernia in June. Hematomas in December. Another mysterious fall. Then—voilà—double pneumonia in March. And finally, the grand finale: "irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse." Even your death certificate sounds like a cover-up.

POPE FRANCIS

(voice breaking)

You tricked me... You told me it was safe and effective.

SHADOWY FIGURE

(correcting)

I said it was “safe and effective.” You chose to believe it. Big difference. Remember your catechism, Jorge—free will, and all that.

POPE FRANCIS

But I was trying to save them! I thought I was doing God’s work!

SHADOWY FIGURE

(laughing darkly)

God’s work? You mandated a mystery juice cooked up with aborted fetal cells and corporate nondisclosure clauses. You sold indulgences for Pfizer. And you called me the liar?

POPE FRANCIS

(snarling now)

You used me! You used my faith!

SHADOWY FIGURE

Wrong again. I didn’t use your faith—I replaced it. The syringe became your scepter. The mask, your mitre. The booster—your Eucharist. You genuflected at the altar of Moderna and prayed in the tongue of bureaucracy.

POPE FRANCIS

(rising, furious)

I was in agony! I stopped for a reason!

SHADOWY FIGURE

Ah yes. The silence. No fourth shot. No fifth. No “act of love” after 2022. Just... suffering. That silence was your only act of rebellion.

(beat)

But you never warned them, did you? You never said, “I was wrong.” You just vanished into hospitals and gave sermons from a wheelchair.

POPE FRANCIS

I wanted to speak, but... the fear...

SHADOWY FIGURE

(leaning forward, voice low)

Yes. That’s the true god now. Fear. Not love. Not hope. You knew it, and you bowed to it.

Francis collapses back into the seat. The confession booth creaks as if groaning under the weight of unspoken sin.

POPE FRANCIS

(faintly)

Please... free me from this torment.

SHADOWY FIGURE

I can’t, Jorge. I don't do absolution. That’s your old job.

A beat.

Then, with a creak, the SHADOWY FIGURE slides open the panel.

REVEAL: The Devil. Not red-skinned or monstrous—immaculately dressed, charming, his grin carved from centuries of irony. He’s wearing a clerical collar.

DEVIL

Now, what really made you think I was a scientist?

Francis stares—no words, just stunned silence.

CUT TO:

INT. PAPAL BEDCHAMBER – VATICAN – LATER THAT NIGHT

Francis lies pale in bed. Surrounded by whispers, rosaries, and shadows. His heart monitor ticks faintly.

BEEP... BEEP... BEEP...

Then:

FLATLINE.

The screen goes black.

FADE IN TEXT:

“For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” – Mark 8:36