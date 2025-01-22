At Turfseer’s Newsletter, we aim to bring you engaging and unique content, and today I’m excited to share something personal: a documentary I created about 10 years ago, titled THE KING OF ELECTCHESTER. This film is a tribute to my late uncle, Harold Papier, whose life and personality left a lasting impression on me.

You might wonder why I chose to create a documentary about my uncle rather than my father. The answer lies in the contrasts between them. My father, a physician, and my uncle, a proud member of the electrical workers’ union, each led remarkable lives, but I found myself particularly drawn to my uncle’s story. His path as a "non-professional" resonated with my own career as a civil servant, in contrast to one of my brothers, who pursued a medical career.

What made Uncle Harold so fascinating was that, while he appeared to be an "ordinary" guy, his personality was full of surprising depth and complexity. To capture his story, I conducted interviews with him, my aunt, and my father in the mid-1990s, supplemented with contemporary perspectives from my cousins. The result is a nuanced portrait of a man who meant so much to our family.

Recently, I enhanced the video with captions using Zeemo to address occasional sound quality issues. While some copyrighted music has led to regional restrictions on YouTube, you can watch the full version here just in case there are blocked portions in some areas:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/8072vjq58a7o3tu52bgfm/King-of-Electchester-with-Titles-1.mp4?rlkey=v24zvt8ywzhvcc8ffv3z0igxp&st=u2aqpk1c&dl=0

Even if Uncle Harold isn’t your relative, this documentary offers a universal appeal. It’s about the unexpected richness of seemingly ordinary lives—the stories that make up the fabric of families and communities everywhere. Viewers will find inspiration in how one man balanced his role as a union worker and a devoted family man, leaving behind cherished memories and a lasting impact on those closest to him.

I’d love to hear your thoughts after watching. Did any parts resonate with your own family experiences? What do you think of Uncle Harold’s story? Let me know—I look forward to your feedback!