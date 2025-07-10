Sasha Stone’s essay “Violence is the Last Stop for Democrats” is a searing and timely dissection of a political movement that now views coercion—not persuasion—as its moral compass. From the elevation of an assassin like Luigi Mangione into a folk hero, to the theatrics of street-level politicians begging for bloodied photo ops, Stone lays bare a disturbing trend: the mainstreaming of violence as virtue.

But there’s a piece missing from her narrative—a vital prelude to this new era of political aggression.

That piece is COVID.

COVID didn’t derail the Left’s trajectory. It unified it, justified it, and accelerated it. It was the moment they seized cultural, institutional, and psychological control and did so not through debate or electoral wins—but through fear, shame, and raw power.

COVID was their utopia in motion. A full-spectrum moral panic where they could finally enforce belief. Not just in science—but in The Science™. Not just in safety—but in submission. And those who wouldn’t kneel? Deplorable. Dangerous. Disposable.

Stone rightly critiques the emotional fragility and narcissistic idealism that gave rise to this fanatical generation. But COVID gave them tools, not just theories. It gave them lockdowns, mandates, censorship regimes, vaccine passports, social credit experiments—and the public support to carry it all out.

It proved something terrifying: Americans will accept soft tyranny when wrapped in the language of virtue.

That’s the bridge between 2020’s “public health emergency” and today’s “resistance heroism.” It’s how you get from banning unvaxxed people from restaurants to glorifying political assassins on social media. The psychology is the same: moral panic + manufactured crisis = license to punish.

COVID wasn’t a detour—it was a dress rehearsal. A real-time test of just how far narrative-enforced tyranny could go in a supposedly free society. The experiment worked. And now, with Trump surging, the populist backlash mounting, and institutional credibility in tatters, the Left has decided to double down—not by changing course, but by escalating the pressure.

Stone ends on a note of warning: that the violence will only increase as the dream of their “Woketopia” slips further from reach. She’s right. But let’s not pretend this violence sprang from nowhere. The road to this moment wasn’t paved in tweets—it was laid down in March 2020, with press conferences, emergency orders, digital snitching, and the moral ecstasy of mass compliance.

You want to understand why the Left now defends political violence? Start with the pandemic. That’s where they learned that tyranny can feel like righteousness, and that fear is the fastest path to power.