Donald Trump has once again called climate change for what it is: a con job. And frankly, it’s about time someone with a microphone big enough dared to say it plainly. For decades, we’ve been force-fed a diet of shifting predictions, doomsday scenarios that never materialize, and self-anointed “experts” whose grants and careers depend on keeping the fear alive.

A Track Record of Failed Predictions

Remember the 1970s ice age scare? Back then, the experts warned we’d all be buried under glaciers by the year 2000. Then came the ozone panic, followed by Al Gore’s 2006 An Inconvenient Truth, which told us polar bears would vanish and New York would be underwater by 2015. Spoiler alert: New York real estate is still absurdly expensive, and polar bears are doing just fine.

Each decade comes with new deadlines and new disasters — none of which ever arrive on schedule. The climate movement thrives on moving goalposts.

Holes in the Theory

The entire premise rests on the idea that human CO₂ emissions are the prime driver of global temperatures. But climate history is far older than the combustion engine. Earth has always warmed and cooled in cycles, long before SUVs or gas stoves. The Medieval Warm Period and the Little Ice Age happened without any help from ExxonMobil.

Satellite data often contradicts the computer models that supposedly prove climate catastrophe. And when the models don’t match reality, reality is the part they dismiss. That’s not science — it’s ideology.

Dissenting Scientists

It’s not as though every scientist is on board, despite what the “97% consensus” soundbite claims. Thousands of scientists — from meteorologists like John Coleman to atmospheric physicists like Richard Lindzen — have raised red flags about the shaky foundations of climate alarmism. Their voices are silenced not by data but by censorship, funding cuts, and career assassination.

Real science welcomes debate. Climate science shuts it down. That should tell you everything.

Follow the Money

Perhaps the most glaring clue: look who’s getting rich. Climate panic has become a multi-trillion-dollar industry. From “green” subsidies to carbon credit schemes, the gravy train is endless. Politicians pad their legacies, corporations cash in on ESG points, and activists rake in donations. Meanwhile, ordinary people pay the price in higher energy bills, restricted freedoms, and hollow lectures about eating bugs to “save the planet.”

If this is really about “saving humanity,” why does it look so much like a cash grab?

Timeline of Failed Predictions

1970 — Boston Globe headline: “Scientists Predict New Ice Age by 21st Century.”

1989 — UN official warns: “Entire nations could be wiped off the face of the earth by 2000” due to rising seas.

2000 — The Independent proclaims: “Snowfalls are now just a thing of the past.” (Tell that to New England blizzards.)

2006 — Al Gore declares polar ice caps will vanish within a decade. Still here.

2008 — NASA scientist James Hansen predicts the Arctic will be “ice-free” by 2018. Nope.

2015 — Prince Charles warns we have just 35 years left to save the planet. (They keep extending the clock.)

2020s — The latest line: “We have 12 years to act” (or was it 10? or 8?). The numbers keep changing, but the scare never ends.

Trump is right: climate change is the biggest con of our time. Not because weather doesn’t change, but because we’ve been sold a bill of goods by elites who profit from fear while pretending they can control the climate like a thermostat. The earth doesn’t run on their models, and neither should we.