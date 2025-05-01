My fourth poetry collection, The Gospel According to Woke and Other Poems, is now available for free download here:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/2c1ypy9efippek9pg6jgd/Turfseer-Poetry-Vol.-4.pdf_20250422_212001_0000.pdf?rlkey=dugx4lrcvehnew2c59n9ylvkt&st=ig9kn7uw&dl=0

Introduction

This collection of eight poems explores the strange fusion of ideology, fear, and power that has come to define our cultural moment. Through satire, skepticism, and a search for clarity, these pieces examine how belief systems—secular and sacred alike—can be weaponized in the name of virtue. From the manufactured resurrection of old diseases to the silent erasure of dissent, each poem probes a different facet of a society caught between narrative and reality. These are not just poems of protest—they are dispatches from the margins of polite conversation, where the questions still haven’t been banned.

1. How Measles Became a Monster Again

A reflection on how a once-routine childhood illness was transformed into a symbol of public terror, not by science, but by propaganda. The poem examines the way memory is erased and fear is repackaged for modern consumption.

2. No Hug for the Cactus

A poetic rejection of performative amnesty for those who wielded ideology like a weapon during the COVID era and beyond. It critiques a culture that demands forgiveness without accountability—and cloaks hostility in virtue.

3. The Fraud That Needed No Proof

This piece explores the 2020 election as a crisis of legitimacy, not just in terms of outcome, but in how the process was transformed by decree. It examines the kind of fraud that doesn’t require ballot-stuffing—only silence and redefinition.

4. The Gospel According to Woke

A satirical yet solemn indictment of a new secular faith that punishes doubt and canonizes slogans. This poem reveals how ideology becomes religion when feelings replace facts and compliance becomes a moral obligation.

5. The Room Where No One Speaks

A chilling portrait of institutional silence in the face of uncomfortable truths. Set against the backdrop of a school board meeting, the poem speaks to the loneliness—and necessity—of voicing dissent in a world that calls it hate.

6. The Words That End the Conversation

An exploration of how language itself is weaponized to control discourse. Terms like “conspiracy theorist” and “credible source” become tools of dismissal, used not to inform, but to gatekeep.

7. The Germ That Wasn’t There

A lyrical challenge to the foundation of virology, questioning whether the invisible enemy we've been trained to fear was ever real at all. The poem considers the power of belief to shape not only policy, but perception.

8. The Trial That Never Came

A final reckoning with the COVID vaccine campaign—its rigged trials, protected elites, and legal immunity. This poem pulls back the curtain on the illusion of accountability and asks what happens when crime is legalized.

Here are two of the poems from the collection. Remember to download the entire collection by pasting the above link into your browser.

The Fraud That Needed No Proof

It wasn’t the number

that shattered the trust—

not eighty-one million,

not even the quiet count

after midnight,

when the lights flickered

and the cameras turned away.

It was the smothering of doubt.

The demand to believe

without question,

to accept

that lockdowns were logic,

that silence was civic,

that fear could substitute for fact.

They rewrote the rules

while we were locked inside,

called it emergency,

called it equity,

called it care.

But consent wasn’t invited—

just repackaged as mail.

And when a ghost-campaign

won the crown

with no crowds,

no momentum,

no fire—

only the right friends

in the right places—

we were told to clap,

not think.

What they called a protest,

we saw as a plea.

Not for power—

for legitimacy.

Not for vengeance—

for clarity.

And they answered

with barbed wire,

narratives,

and the dull thud

of doors closing.

No, it wasn’t fraud

you could scan with a ballot.

It was the kind

you feel

when your voice

is dismissed

as a threat.

It was the fraud

that needed no proof—

only the cold certainty

that something sacred

had been

quietly

swapped out.

The Room Where No One Speaks

I walked into the room

where truth had been replaced

by etiquette,

where nods came easy

but questions

drew stares.

They called it compassion—

to cheer the child

into chemicals,

to block the path

of puberty

with protocol.

But I had seen

the trembling girl

in the locker room,

her silence

louder than slogans.

I had read

the studies not allowed,

watched athletes lose

what they had earned

by biology

and by effort.

I asked—

are we sure?

And they answered

with sighs,

not science.

To dissent

was to bruise

the illusion of kindness.

To pause

was to harm.

But silence

is not virtue.

And affirmation

without question

is not care—

it’s surrender.

I spoke,

not to win

but to plant doubt

in soil too smooth

for roots.

Let them call it hate.

I call it

a voice

no longer

on mute.

If this collection resonates—or provokes—you, I invite you to share it, comment below, or forward it to someone still willing to think out loud.