Simon Baddeley
20m

Methinks Rybicki doth protest too much. The outburst your describe - laced with raw anger, credential-flexing, and personal jabs at Stone - feels less like a confident rebuttal and more like the flailing of someone whose lifelong paradigm is under siege.

Bill Bradford
1h

Allow me to play "devil's advocate" on Rybicki's part. Maybe the guy has some kind of serious alcohol or drug addiction problem, and he wrote that response when he was totally blotto? Maybe he's trying to get more "clout" from the Tik Tok kids, or whatever? Maybe he's just an angry doofus?

OK, I give up. As hard as I try to stay "neutral", in this "debate", I must at some point just make a decision. So I'm gonna score this as a WIN for Mike Stone, and a BIG FAIL for Rybicki. Fair enough?

How can a so-called "virus" possibly be an "organism", if it can't do anything by itself? Is the computer code in the device you're using right now, considered an "organism"?

YO!, Rybicki, if you see this comment, PLEASE reply! I need the laughs.

BTW, yes, Rybicki was "gaslighting", but isn't he also displaying all the classic signs of cognitive dissonance? Seems that way to me.....

