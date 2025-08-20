When Mike Stone published his recent challenge on the foundations of virology, he hit a nerve. In examining the tobacco mosaic “virus” (TMV), Stone pointed out that early researchers debated whether this invisible agent was truly a living particle or just a toxic chemical. He emphasized how the “discovery” of TMV relied on inference rather than direct observation, and that the central problem remains unsolved today: without purified particles, virology has never met Koch’s Postulates, the logical framework for proving causation.

Ed Rybicki, a South African virologist with nearly fifty years in the field, didn’t take kindly to that. He stormed into Stone’s comments section, calling his work “a complete and unmitigated crock of shit,” dismissing Koch’s Postulates as outdated, and insisting that “hard evidence” exists in the form of electron microscopy, RNA/DNA sequencing, and synthetic genome experiments. He doubled down by labeling Stone a “long-winded and pseudoscientific crank,” before running back to his own blog to declare that any dissenting comments would be deleted.

In short: no engagement with the main point, plenty of insults, and a bait-and-switch on what counts as “proof.”

Dodging the Cell Culture Problem

Notice what Rybicki didn’t do. He didn’t defend the heart of modern virology: the use of cell cultures spiked with unpurified patient material, antibiotics, and fetal bovine serum. This is the Achilles’ heel critics have pointed out for decades: if your starting point is a toxic soup, then any cytopathic effects you see cannot be tied to a purified, independent variable.

Instead of touching that tar pit, Rybicki sidestepped it entirely. He knows that cell culture, once exposed to public scrutiny, looks less like science and more like alchemy. So he simply points elsewhere.

The Pivot to Indirect “Proofs”

Here’s where the sleight of hand comes in. Rather than answering Stone’s demand for direct isolation and purification of a virus, Rybicki waves toward technologies that only make sense if you already believe in viruses:

Electron microscopy : static images of particles, never shown to be purified or causal, always cherry-picked from a messy background.

Sequencing : computational assemblies of genetic fragments, built on the presupposition that they belong to a viral entity.

Synthetic genomes : lab reconstructions that assume the sequence represents a real organism in nature.

X-ray crystallography: mathematical modeling of structures that starts from the conclusion it claims to prove.

These are not independent proofs of existence. They’re exercises in circular reasoning: assume the virus, then reinterpret evidence as confirmation of the virus.

Authority Over Logic

Rybicki’s next move is the classic appeal to authority. He leans on his fifty years of experience, his textbooks, and the supposed “advances” of modern science. To a casual reader, that sounds authoritative. But it’s actually a way of shifting the debate away from evidence and toward credentials.

The irony is glaring: in his own textbooks, Rybicki upholds Koch’s Postulates as the “best proof” of causation—yet in his attacks on Stone, he calls them “outmoded 50 years ago.” So which is it? Either Koch’s framework is still central (as his book says) or it’s irrelevant (as his insults suggest). Both cannot be true.

Attack the Messenger

Of course, no performance would be complete without ad hominem. By calling Stone a “crank” and “pseudoscientific,” Rybicki ensures the exchange stays personal rather than evidential. This tactic rallies loyalists while muddying the waters for casual readers. It’s the academic equivalent of throwing sand in the ring when you’re losing the fight.

The Retreat From Science

What Rybicki reveals, perhaps without realizing it, is that virology has no way to meet the very standard it acknowledges as best practice. Koch’s Postulates are not “outmoded”—they are logic. And logic does not expire. By admitting viruses can’t satisfy them, then lowering the bar to weaker, indirect evidence, Rybicki shows that virology’s house is built on exceptions and loopholes.

Science requires a valid independent variable. Virology does not have one. The entire field survives by redefining terms (“isolation”), substituting correlation for causation, and silencing critics who point out the inconsistency.

Conclusion

Rybicki’s tantrum against Mike Stone is instructive. When faced with a direct challenge, he dodged the weak spot (cell culture), shifted to circular “proofs,” invoked his own authority, and smeared the critic. This isn’t the behavior of someone standing on solid ground.

If the “hard evidence” exists, virologists should be able to show it: purified particles from sick hosts, proven pathogenic in controlled experiments that satisfy Koch’s Postulates. That’s what real science would demand.

Until then, Rybicki’s strategy remains the same as the entire virology establishment: gaslight, redefine, insult, and retreat.