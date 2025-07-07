Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
8h

the "Tarot" of Beatlehood...!

Likely all planned by Tavistock but still & all, dang they were good!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
9h

That was fun! I was too young to follow them, etc ... but know some of their music.

Which one am I? I'm a mix. 😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture