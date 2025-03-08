The term "woke" originated within African American communities as a call to social awareness, initially referring to a heightened consciousness about racial injustices and systemic discrimination. However, over the past decade, the term has undergone a dramatic transformation, evolving into a pejorative descriptor used by critics to denote an ideological movement that has strayed from classical liberalism and embraced a form of authoritarian progressivism. This shift coincided with the increasing alignment of liberal progressives with corporate interests, their embrace of identity politics, and their support for censorship in collaboration with major technology companies. The transformation of woke ideology can be understood through Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s theory of stupidity, which he applied to the German populace during the rise of National Socialism. His insights into the nature of collective irrationality offer a compelling lens through which to examine the evolution of wokeism and its impact on civil liberties, particularly during the COVID-19 crisis.

Bonhoeffer, a German theologian and anti-Nazi dissident, articulated his theory of stupidity in response to the mass compliance he observed under the Third Reich. He argued that stupidity was not an intellectual deficiency but a moral failing—a voluntary submission to propaganda that made individuals incapable of critical thought. Stupid people, according to Bonhoeffer, do not act independently but are swept up in ideological currents, immune to reason and detached from objective reality. This concept is particularly relevant to the modern embrace of woke ideology, where adherents often enforce rigid narratives that stifle dissent and reject open debate. Much like in Nazi Germany, where the state weaponized the pretense of a public health emergency to consolidate power, contemporary progressives used the COVID-19 crisis as a pretext to curtail civil liberties and implement sweeping restrictions under the guise of public safety.

The trajectory of wokeism in the 21st century mirrors the authoritarian tendencies seen in previous regimes that exploited crises to expand control. Prior to COVID-19, the ideological shift of liberal progressives was already evident in their abandonment of classical liberal principles, particularly their embrace of corporatism, censorship, and identity politics. The shift began in the post-World War II era, when classical liberalism, which had emphasized individual liberties, free speech, and limited government, started giving way to an increasing focus on collectivism and state intervention. The Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, while fundamentally about equal rights, saw some factions embrace affirmative action and government-enforced equity policies, shifting the focus from equality of opportunity to equality of outcome.

The 1980s and 1990s saw further shifts, as progressive intellectuals, particularly within academia, promoted critical theory, a Marxist-influenced framework that emphasized power dynamics between oppressor and oppressed groups. Figures such as Herbert Marcuse, a member of the Frankfurt School, laid the groundwork for the idea that certain viewpoints must be suppressed to achieve social justice. His concept of "repressive tolerance" argued that free speech should not apply equally to all, but rather that speech from dominant groups should be curtailed to uplift marginalized voices. This idea took root in universities and gradually spread into mainstream liberal thought.

By the 2000s, the rise of identity politics—popularized by figures such as Kimberlé Crenshaw, who developed the concept of intersectionality—further transformed progressive ideology. The focus shifted from universal human rights to group-based grievances, where individuals were increasingly judged not by their character but by their membership in racial, gender, or sexual identity groups. This period also saw increasing alliances between progressives and corporate entities, as seen with major companies adopting "diversity and inclusion" policies not just as social initiatives but as ways to exert ideological control within their organizations.

The 2010s marked the full emergence of modern wokeism, as social justice activism fused with corporate power and digital censorship. Figures such as Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo became thought leaders in an ideology that no longer merely advocated for racial justice but pushed for ideological conformity. Simultaneously, the increasing power of tech giants like Google, Twitter, and Facebook allowed for unprecedented levels of narrative control. The rise of cancel culture, where individuals were punished for expressing dissenting opinions, demonstrated how woke progressives had largely abandoned the classical liberal values of free speech and open discourse.

The COVID-19 era provided a fertile ground for the unchecked spread of woke authoritarianism. Under the justification of public health, unprecedented government measures were enacted, including lockdowns, forced closures of small businesses, travel restrictions, and digital surveillance. These measures bore an uncanny resemblance to the tactics employed by totalitarian regimes throughout history. Those who questioned the necessity or effectiveness of these policies were not merely debated but deplatformed, demonized, and, in some cases, professionally and socially ostracized. This enforcement of ideological conformity echoes Bonhoeffer’s warning about the dangers of mass stupidity, wherein individuals cease to think critically and instead surrender to dominant narratives, no matter how contradictory or illogical.

Censorship, in particular, became a defining feature of the woke response to COVID-19. Governments and social media companies worked in tandem to suppress dissenting voices, labeling any opposition to lockdowns, vaccine mandates, or school closures as "misinformation." This marked a stark departure from the traditional liberal belief in free expression and open discourse. The same ideological movement that once championed whistleblowers and investigative journalism now embraced speech suppression, celebrating corporate collusion with the state to control the flow of information. The parallels to historical authoritarian regimes, including the Nazi use of state-controlled messaging to maintain public compliance, are difficult to ignore. In both cases, fear was leveraged to justify draconian policies, and those who questioned the official line were treated as enemies of the state.

The pandemic also intensified the role of identity politics within woke ideology, further fragmenting society along racial, gender, and ideological lines. The response to COVID-19 was racialized, with mainstream narratives arguing that certain racial groups were more vulnerable and thus required special policies, creating further societal division. The notion of "equity"—which prioritizes equal outcomes rather than equal opportunities—was increasingly used to justify unequal treatment under the law. This erosion of meritocracy and individual rights is emblematic of the broader woke agenda, which prioritizes ideological purity over fairness or logical consistency.

As the COVID-19 crisis waned, the long-term consequences of woke authoritarianism remained evident. Many of the restrictive policies implemented during the pandemic had lasting effects, normalizing mass compliance and government overreach. The public’s willingness to accept lockdowns, vaccine passports, and the suppression of dissent demonstrated how easily civil liberties could be curtailed when framed as necessary for the "greater good." Just as the German people were manipulated into accepting increasing state control under the guise of national security, modern populations were conditioned to accept unprecedented restrictions under the pretense of public health.

Bonhoeffer’s analysis remains strikingly relevant to the present moment. He understood that the greatest threat to freedom was not necessarily outright evil but a collective intellectual and moral surrender to authority. The woke movement, much like the ideological movements of the past, thrives on compliance and the suppression of independent thought. While it presents itself as a force for progress, its reliance on censorship, coercion, and corporate collusion betrays its fundamentally illiberal nature. If history serves as any guide, the unchecked expansion of such ideologies, particularly in moments of crisis, poses a direct threat to civil liberties and the principles of a free society. The challenge now is whether individuals will recognize this pattern before it becomes irreversible.