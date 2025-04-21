Chapter 1
1 And it came to pass in the year of our Screens and Devices, that a great fear fell upon the nations, for the Priests of the Pixel spake unto the people, saying:
2 “Lo, a great and mighty plague doth sweep across the earth, though ye shall not see it, nor hear it, nor smell it—yet thou shalt tremble.”
3 And many did tremble, for the screens glowed with graphs and numbers, rising ever upwards, and their souls were troubled.
4 Then rose among them a man of great wealth and zero medical training, known as Gates, surnamed Billiam.
5 And the people saith unto him, “Art thou a healer?”
6 And he replied, “Nay, but I have funded them, and behold—I own their tongues.”
7 Thus was he anointed Saint Gates, Patron of Syringes and Software.
Chapter 2
1 And the scribes of the Network did declare: “The Virus is novel, and thou art unclean!”
2 Yet no man hath seen the Virus in the flesh, nor hath it been purified, as was written in the Book of Koch.
3 For lo, the pestilence was conjured in silico, a thing of code and sequence, woven together like a figment in the lab of illusion.
4 But the multitudes knew not, for they were masked and muzzled, and their reasoning had been socially distanced.
5 Then did the High Priests of Panic introduce the Sacred Test, called PCR.
6 And the swab was inserted unto the nostrils, yea unto the very brainstem, and great was the discomfort thereof.
7 Yet the test, though false and fruitless, did multiply cases exceedingly, and lo, a “casedemic” was born.
8 For every cough and sniffle, every sneeze and wheeze, yea even flatulence, was declared the Mark of the Plague.
Chapter 3
1 Now the Hospitals were filled, not with the sick, but with Fear.
2 And lo, they placed the old upon the Ventilator, and the sedatives flowed like wine at a Roman feast.
3 And Midazolam and Fentanyl became the sacraments of mercy—administered not to heal, but to hasten unto the grave.
4 For every death brought silver unto Caesar's coffers, and so the shepherds became butchers.
5 The Flu was no more, having been baptized COVID in the font of Fraud.
6 And whosoever perished, whether by gout, by falling from stepladders, or by donkey stampede—was numbered among the Plague-stricken.
Chapter 4
1 And then came the Holy Elixirs, forged in the temples of Pfizer and Moderna, whose priests were garbed in white but knew not shame.
2 “Take thou this needle,” they cried, “for it is the jab of salvation.”
3 And lo, many rolled up their sleeves, believing they would be made whole.
4 But the jab brought forth strange afflictions—hearts inflamed, clots like locusts, tremors of the limbs, and death sudden as thunder.
5 And yet the scribes of the Screen did say: “Behold, a coincidence most mysterious!”
Chapter 5
1 And St. Gates waxed fat with mammon, saying unto the nations, “Thou shalt not buy nor sell save thou be marked with the App and the Pass.”
2 And the people were herded like sheep through the Valley of QR Codes.
3 “Obey,” he saith, “for your safety. Inject, isolate, wear the veil upon thy face.”
4 And the masses nodded, for they were locked in their chambers and knew not how to resist.
5 They scrolled endlessly, seeking truth, but found only hashtags and heresies.
Chapter 6
1 And it came to pass, that a remnant began to see.
2 They gathered in secret, in forums and newsletters, whispering, “This is no pestilence but a priestcraft of panic, a deception of great magnitude.”
3 They cried aloud: “The virus is but a phantom! The true plague is fear!”
4 But the prophets of pharma and the censors of the Net did smite them with algorithms and digital flame.
5 “Thou shalt not question The Science™,” they cried, “for Science hath become as God, and Gates is its prophet.”
Chapter 7
1 And thus was liberty crucified, not with nails but with narratives.
2 The truth was buried beneath fact-checks, and the masses knelt not to reason, but to credentialed madness.
3 And lo, a boot was placed upon their necks, wrapped in a lab coat and a rainbow flag, declaring, “This is for your health.”
4 Blessed are they who mocked the mandates,
5 For theirs is the kingdom of common sense.
6 Cursed are the cowards who loved their safety more than truth,
7 For they shall inherit eternal boosters.
8 Let him who hath ears to hear, unsubscribe from Babylon, and let the veil be lifted.
9 For the time is nigh, and the Gospel According to Gates shall be cast into the digital lake of fire, where all corrupted code doth go to perish.
