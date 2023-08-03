Here’s the latest song which is part of my ongoing “Scamdemic Collection.” From day one public health authorities in collusion with the government and media have been trying to con us that there’s some kind of public health emergency going on. It’s a lie that must be continually exposed. Note that the album cover connotes the true reality. Lyrics are below.

THE EMERGENCY

(v1) In shadows you see germs are lurking

You can’t see their plan is working

Paranoia fuels your fears

As they whisper in your ears

They just tell you what to see

It’s The Emergency

(V2) People have been getting sick

You can’t see that it’s a trick

Demons are a mighty scare

Floating free within the air?

They just tell you what to see

It’s The Emergency

Chorus: From the darkest realm

Whence they do hail

You always keep believing

In their fairy tales

You love to follow orders

And all of their decrees

All because they have declared

It’s the emergency

v2) Through faulty lenses

You do blame

Seek validation of their claims

No middle ground, no shades of gray

Just black and white, on display

No one can now disagree

It’s the emergency

A crisis that keeps going on

It never ends, it’s never gone

They make it all so very clear

All of us, must live in fear

No one can now disagree

It’s the emergency

Bridge: Everyday they must apply the heat

But no one’s ever dying in the street

They claim we are all in dire straitts

The emergency it will never abate

Verse instrumental

Chorus (3): They tighten their grip, control is their aim

But we won't be silenced, we won't play their game

We see through their lies, those twisted decrees

It's time to break the chains of their FAKE emergency

Bridge (2): It’s manipulation and deceit

We'll rise up and now reclaim our seat

We’ll put an end to this conformity

No more talk of this false emergency

Outro verse: You’ve been fooled, it’s oh so clear

No reason now to live in fear

A thirst for freedom please imbue

Grasp the chance it’s all true!

Maybe now you’ll finally see

There’s no emergency

No emergency

No emergency

There’s no emergency

CovidPandemic