The Emergency
Unending fake public health “emergencies” enable global elites to maintain an iron grip on a worldwide population living in fear
Here’s the latest song which is part of my ongoing “Scamdemic Collection.” From day one public health authorities in collusion with the government and media have been trying to con us that there’s some kind of public health emergency going on. It’s a lie that must be continually exposed. Note that the album cover connotes the true reality. Lyrics are below.
THE EMERGENCY
(v1) In shadows you see germs are lurking
You can’t see their plan is working
Paranoia fuels your fears
As they whisper in your ears
They just tell you what to see
It’s The Emergency
(V2) People have been getting sick
You can’t see that it’s a trick
Demons are a mighty scare
Floating free within the air?
They just tell you what to see
It’s The Emergency
Chorus: From the darkest realm
Whence they do hail
You always keep believing
In their fairy tales
You love to follow orders
And all of their decrees
All because they have declared
It’s the emergency
v2) Through faulty lenses
You do blame
Seek validation of their claims
No middle ground, no shades of gray
Just black and white, on display
No one can now disagree
It’s the emergency
A crisis that keeps going on
It never ends, it’s never gone
They make it all so very clear
All of us, must live in fear
No one can now disagree
It’s the emergency
Bridge: Everyday they must apply the heat
But no one’s ever dying in the street
They claim we are all in dire straitts
The emergency it will never abate
Verse instrumental
Chorus (3): They tighten their grip, control is their aim
But we won't be silenced, we won't play their game
We see through their lies, those twisted decrees
It's time to break the chains of their FAKE emergency
Bridge (2): It’s manipulation and deceit
We'll rise up and now reclaim our seat
We’ll put an end to this conformity
No more talk of this false emergency
Outro verse: You’ve been fooled, it’s oh so clear
No reason now to live in fear
A thirst for freedom please imbue
Grasp the chance it’s all true!
Maybe now you’ll finally see
There’s no emergency
No emergency
No emergency
There’s no emergency
This one really hits it for me. Thanks for your great work.
The "Emergency" is the Death VaXXX imo. I'm not vaXXXed and avoid the Medicos so No Emergency.
Bodies do wear out or get injured beyond repair, so just get over the "Hysteriums", comrades.
It's Natural !!! and Green Too!!! If you get my drift.