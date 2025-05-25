Alex Jones was ruined in court for saying something insane. In the eyes of a Connecticut jury, his deranged claim that the Sandy Hook massacre was staged made him civilly liable for harassment against the victims’ families—harassment carried out by third parties. The judgment wasn’t about whether his words were vile (they were); it was about whether speech alone could be blamed for the independent, cruel actions of others.

And the answer, in that courtroom, was yes.

So let’s run that logic forward—just not in the direction our liberal friends prefer. Because if the Jones precedent means “words can kill,” then the daily anti-Israel drumbeat echoing across America’s college campuses surely qualifies as dangerous speech, too.

Students and faculty have openly called for intifada, praised Hamas as “resistance fighters,” and branded Zionists as genocidal colonizers. This rhetoric isn’t whispered in fringe forums—it’s blasted through megaphones and celebrated in classrooms. The tone is militant. The message is clear. And now, two Israeli embassy workers in Washington, D.C. were shot and killed on the street by a man reportedly motivated by pro-Palestinian ideology.

Should we hold Columbia’s encampments liable? Should those faculty members who signed letters of support for “resistance” be dragged into court as accessories to murder?

Of course not, say the very same liberals who cheered Jones’ downfall. Suddenly, nuance is back in fashion. “Speech isn’t violence,” they remind us. “You can’t blame protesters for what one unbalanced individual does.”

Funny how that works.

This isn’t about defending Alex Jones. It’s about whether we apply standards evenly. If wild speech that “inspires” acts of cruelty is now legally punishable, then let’s admit it: free speech in America now comes with a partisan filter. If your speech angers the Left, it’s “incitement.” If it aligns with the Left, it’s “expression.”

We can’t have it both ways. Either people are responsible for their own actions—or we’ve just legalized selective punishment based on ideology.

Either we return to a rational standard—where only direct incitement to violence carries legal consequences—or we accept a future where speech is punished based on politics, not principle.

And if that’s the standard, then justice isn’t blind—it’s just winking at its favorite voters.