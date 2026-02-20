Turfseer’s Newsletter

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
I'm'a gonna sayit... I cain't stand AI but I'll admit that the clever, entertainin' Dor Brothers are usin' it in a velly human, creative, & entertainin' way that 99% of other AI affection-a-dios AIN'T.

Also, at this time of all times I'm gonna share these brilliant jesters are jus' one ✡️ chooish fella! Yup, Yonatan Dor is a Jooish Israeli livin' in Berlin --age 27 here, interview:

https://www.damianreilly.co.uk/p/its-over-for-actors-an-interview

But of course.... all the references ta jooish characters in jooish musicals & films & makin' fun of dancin' HamAss agents...even if I hadn't know the name is significant in hebrew, which it is, (https://www.thejc.com/judaism/jewish-words/dor-oc8kmach) I'd 've guessed.

At a time when "mah peepul" are gettin' zo much heat (aka hate)--an' me indivichually fer schpeakin' up 'bout it, I'm happy ta promote talent an' mention the origins of the source. (Cuz now, we ain't all Epstein & the only babies I'm likely ta eat are baby carrots ;-)

To wit (from Yahoo Nooze) " He describes himself as an open book, but is coy about why his Israeli roots got him canceled from an AI conference in the UK that week. " WHY? I mean in the UK? of course WHY we know WHY...

Thanks fer the shares (sher's!) Turf! I've only seen a few've these funny clips zo I'll indulge a bit more. It duz show that tho' I'm against most arty-fish-all stuff... there are notable eggceptions ;-)

Also addin' that I'm impressed by the rich "cultural vocabulary" of a 27 year old--he makes references like sum've us much longer in the tooth--I've long spoken how such commonalities are sumwhut lost....

https://thcsofdaisymoses.substack.com/p/the-cultural-common-denominator-is?

Grateful fer these smiles on a stormy freezy afternoon!

ps Bob McFadden & Dor ! ("Dor" is fer Rod McKuen--spelled backwards--yup one've Rod's less serious hats worn wuz in writin' silly lyrics vs his super-serious ones! ;-)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHiL-ItzXss

We are living in a whole new world. I love the satire in those Ai snippets. But they are being led. Who'da thunk that Ai could even do satire. We have to rethink everything - the idea of money done this way so it serves only the few, the idea of paid subscriptions to read writer's articles, the idea of owning information and many other foundational beliefs that we had prior to the digital age and still carry the vestiges of. We need to bring our societal thinking up to speed. What does privacy mean anymore? What would it be like to live in total free speech where censorship was not even thought of? We won't have jobs of the same nature leaving us plenty of time to spearhead new philosophies. I'm excited about the future.

