Michael Hoffman’s Unbekoming post on the 80th anniversary of Hiroshima is many things—lyrical, dark, emotionally charged, and clearly written from a place of moral outrage. He characterizes the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as “ritual sacrifices” designed not to end the war, but to inaugurate a Masonic world order. He frames the destruction as less a military necessity and more a metaphysical crucifixion—targeting Catholic civilians, worshippers at Mass, and entire cities as if part of a scripted rite.

But what it is not, is history.

In place of real-world context—of battlefield conditions, military strategy, and the agonizing decisions made at the highest levels of government—Hoffman offers mysticism, symbolism, and conspiracy. And while that may appeal to those already convinced that everything is a staged psychodrama by hidden elites, it does disservice to one of the most important and difficult wartime decisions ever made.

Yes, the bombings were horrifying. Yes, they killed civilians. But they were also necessary—and they worked.

🔹 The Japanese Weren’t Ready to Surrender

A common myth repeated in Hoffman’s essay is that Japan was “desperately trying to surrender since 1944.” The truth is, while some within Japan’s leadership favored negotiation, they were a minority—and they weren’t calling for unconditional surrender. They were demanding terms, particularly the retention of the Emperor and protection of Japan’s political and military elite.

From the Allied perspective, this wasn’t surrender—it was a negotiation for favorable terms after one of the most brutal imperial campaigns in modern memory.

And even when the situation became clearly hopeless by August 1945, the Japanese military still clung to the fantasy of fighting on. Even after both bombs were dropped and the Soviets had entered the war, Japan’s six-member Supreme War Council remained deadlocked 3-3 on the issue of surrender.

The person who broke the tie was Emperor Hirohito himself—a move so rare and significant that it underscores just how entrenched the military resistance still was.

🔹 A Coup Attempt to Prevent Surrender

Hoffman doesn’t mention the Kyūjō Incident—a coup attempt by Japanese military officers on the night of August 14–15, 1945. These officers stormed the Imperial Palace in an effort to destroy the Emperor’s surrender recording before it could be broadcast to the nation.

They were willing to overthrow their own Emperor in order to keep the war going.

The only reason we remember Hirohito’s famous surrender speech today is because the coup failed.

Would these diehards have surrendered with a little more patience, or a diplomatic note, or a third-party backchannel through the Soviets?

There’s no evidence to suggest they would have.

🔹 Why the Bombings Were Justified

Hiroshima and Nagasaki were not symbolic. They were strategic.

The argument that the bombings prevented a U.S. invasion of the Japanese mainland is often brushed off as postwar propaganda—but it remains one of the most compelling truths of the conflict.

The planned invasion, Operation Downfall, projected casualties in the hundreds of thousands for the U.S. and millions for the Japanese. If Okinawa was any indication—with tens of thousands of civilians killed and soldiers fighting to the death—Japan’s mainland would’ve become a slaughterhouse.

And the Japanese were preparing for exactly that: training women and children to attack tanks with bamboo spears, stockpiling kamikaze aircraft, and building beach defenses with suicidal determination.

The bombings shocked Japan’s leadership into reality, broke the internal stalemate, and allowed Hirohito to act decisively. The war ended days later.

🔹 Addressing the Critics

Let’s take a moment to look at the arguments Hoffman and others raise:

“But we let Japan keep the Emperor...”

Yes—after they surrendered. Not before. Pre-emptively promising to spare Hirohito could have emboldened the military elite and prolonged the war. The Allies weren’t playing games—they were demanding total, unconditional surrender from a nation that had started the war with a surprise attack and conducted horrific atrocities across Asia.

“But the U.S. bombed Nagasaki too quickly after Hiroshima...”

Time was not on our side. The Soviet Union had just entered the Pacific theater. Delaying further might have led to a divided, Soviet-occupied Japan—a disastrous repeat of what happened in Germany and Korea.

“But it was all a message to the Soviets...”

Partly, yes. And it was an effective one. War isn’t conducted in moral abstractions. The decision to show overwhelming strength—militarily and psychologically—helped secure peace on Allied terms, not Stalin’s.

🔹 What This Was Not

It wasn’t a ritualistic mass sacrifice.

It wasn’t a cosmic reenactment of esoteric mysteries.

It wasn’t a hoax involving mustard gas and reactor waste.

It was a military act, brutal and final, that ended a war which had already killed tens of millions.

🔹 The Hard Truth

The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki saved lives—possibly millions. That’s not a slogan. That’s the cold, uncomfortable arithmetic of war. The alternative wasn’t diplomacy or negotiation—it was Operation Downfall, a land invasion met by a fanatical enemy prepared to die to the last man, woman, and child.

History should never flinch from the truth. And the truth is this: the atomic bombings were horrifying—and they were justified.

We can—and should—mourn the victims.

But we must also recognize the grim calculus that ended the war, saved lives, and reshaped the postwar world.

Anything less is not history. It’s mythology.