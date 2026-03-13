Here’s another experiment from the AI songwriting lab. This one was created using Songer, a music generator I’ve been playing with lately.

The inspiration came from a Facebook reel telling a rather dramatic story about Frank Sinatra and the Beatles. According to the tale, Sinatra supposedly mocked the Beatles during one of his concerts. The story went on to claim that John Lennon later held a press conference refusing to criticize Sinatra and instead spoke admiringly of him, which supposedly led to reconciliation.

It sounded like a great story—but also a little too neat. So I did a bit of digging.

As it turns out, the truth is more mundane. Sinatra did occasionally make dismissive remarks about the Beatles in interviews during the early years of Beatlemania, which wasn’t unusual for musicians of his generation. But there’s no evidence he attacked them from the stage at a concert, and there’s no record of Lennon responding at a press conference in the way the reel described.

Still, the idea behind the story intrigued me: the tension between musical generations. The old guard of velvet-voiced crooners and swing orchestras suddenly confronted with long-haired guitar bands electrifying teenage audiences.

That seemed like a perfect setup for a song.

So I wrote a prompt imagining a playful encounter between a Vegas lounge crooner and a British guitar band crashing the stage. The result is The Crooner and the Mop Tops.

What happens when a velvet-voiced Vegas crooner meets four loud guitar kids from across the Atlantic? Horns, piano, and lounge swagger square off against jangly guitars and youthful energy—until both sides realize they’re chasing the same thing: a great song.

So far the early response has been encouraging. A few reviewers on SubmitHub have reacted positively, and one listener even said the AI vocal reminded them a bit of Michael Bublé.

Swing meets Merseybeat under the neon lights.

Have a listen.

Lyrics:

The Crooner And The Mop Tops

Verse 1

Under neon lights I start the show,

Trumpets swingin’ soft and low.

Then four young lads with guitars walk in,

Hair so long it hides their grin.

Chorus

Oh the crooner and the mop tops tonight,

Swingin’ horns and guitars burnin’ bright.

Old school swing meets a brand-new sound—

The crooner and the mop tops tonight.

Verse 2

I tip my hat, they strike a chord,

The whole room cheers like never before.

Different styles but the beat won’t stop,

It’s the crooner and the mop tops.

Chorus

Oh the crooner and the mop tops tonight,

Swingin’ horns and guitars burnin’ bright.

Old school swing meets a brand-new sound—

The crooner and the mop tops tonight.

Bridge

Trumpets cry and the guitars ring,

Every age has a song to sing.

Final Chorus

Oh the crooner and the mop tops tonight,

Vegas swing meets Merseybeat light.

Different roads but the music pops—

The crooner and the mop tops tonight.