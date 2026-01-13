The Covidiot: Animated Movie
The John Cooper Show
I’m sharing The Covidiot: Animated Movie, a sharp, irreverent animated satire by John Cooper that skewers the pandemic era with a mix of dark humor and uncomfortable truths. It’s funny, pointed, and—fair warning—likely to irritate anyone who still insists everything made perfect sense at the time. Watch with an open mind, or at least a sense of humor.
