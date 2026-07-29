For more than six years, the debate over COVID-19 has revolved around familiar questions. Did SARS-CoV-2 originate in bats? Did it leak from a laboratory in Wuhan? Was it engineered through gain-of-function research? Whatever one’s answer, nearly everyone begins with the same assumption: that the virus itself has already been established.

Journalist Jon Fleetwood has taken a different approach. Rather than asking where the virus came from, he asks a more fundamental question: Where did the genome come from?

At first glance, that may sound like an obscure technical issue of interest only to molecular biologists. In reality, it is one of the most important questions that can be asked about the COVID era. The published genome became the blueprint for PCR tests, genomic surveillance, variant tracking, and the design of the original mRNA vaccines. If a single digital sequence became the foundation for so much science and public policy, understanding exactly how that sequence came into existence ought to matter to everyone.

Fleetwood’s investigation has generated considerable discussion because it shifts attention away from the familiar debate over bats and laboratories toward a less explored subject: the documentary history of the genome itself.

Yet his work also raises another question—one that researchers such as Tom Cowan, Dr. Mark Bailey, Dr. Sam Bailey, Stefan Lanka, and the late Jon Rappoport have been asking for years. Even if the documentary history behind the published genome were made completely transparent, would that establish that the material being sequenced came from an isolated virus in the first place?

The two questions are related, but they are not the same.

Understanding the difference helps explain why the COVID debate remains as polarized today as it was in 2020.

What Is a Genome?

Before discussing Fleetwood’s criticism, it helps to understand what scientists mean by the word genome.

A genome is simply an organism’s complete set of genetic instructions. Human beings have genomes. Dogs have genomes. Oak trees have genomes. Bacteria have genomes.

According to conventional virology, viruses possess genomes as well. Unlike human DNA, the genome of SARS-CoV-2 is said to consist of RNA containing approximately 30,000 genetic “letters,” technically known as nucleotides. The precise order of those letters supposedly determines the virus’s biological characteristics.

The sequence published in January 2020, known as Wuhan-Hu-1, quickly became the worldwide reference genome for SARS-CoV-2.

Scientists designed PCR tests around it. Researchers compared later samples against it to identify new “variants.” Vaccine manufacturers used it to create the genetic instructions contained in the first generation of COVID vaccines.

In other words, one digital sequence became the reference standard for an extraordinary amount of scientific work.

If that sequence is accurate, the scientific enterprise built upon it stands on solid ground.

If important questions remain about how that sequence was produced, then those questions deserve careful examination as well.

The obvious next question is this:

How does a viral genome come into existence?

Many people picture a sequencing machine working like a photocopier. A biological sample goes into the machine, and a complete genome comes out.

Modern genome sequencing does not work that way.

Instead, the machine produces millions of tiny fragments of genetic material. Scientists call these fragments sequencing reads. Each read represents only a very small portion of the genetic material contained in the original sample. By themselves, they tell us very little.

The real work begins after the sequencing machine has finished.

Powerful computer programs compare the overlapping fragments and attempt to assemble them into one continuous sequence. Imagine dumping a million tiny pieces from several different jigsaw puzzles onto a table and asking a computer to determine which pieces belong together. That is a rough analogy for the process.

Along the way, the software filters data, aligns overlapping fragments, resolves conflicting reads, removes what it considers errors, and fills in uncertain regions. The result is what scientists call a consensus genome—the sequence that the software determines best represents the organism being studied.

The published Wuhan-Hu-1 genome is such a consensus sequence.

Understanding that point is important because it explains why Fleetwood’s investigation focuses not merely on the finished genome, but on the many steps involved in constructing it.

If millions of sequencing reads are transformed through a lengthy computational process into a single reference genome, then a natural question follows:

Can independent investigators examine every step of that process and verify that it was performed as reported?

That is the question Fleetwood believes deserves far more public attention.

What Would Mainstream Virologists Say?

Most virologists would argue that there is nothing mysterious about the origin of Wuhan-Hu-1.

They would explain that the reference genome was assembled from bronchoalveolar lavage fluid collected from one of the first hospitalized patients in Wuhan. RNA was extracted from that specimen, sequenced, assembled into a genome, described in the original scientific publications, and deposited in GenBank under the accession number MN908947. In the months that followed, laboratories around the world sequenced samples from thousands of additional patients and produced highly similar genomes. From their perspective, that independent confirmation provides strong evidence that the original reference genome accurately represented the virus.

For mainstream virologists, the provenance of Wuhan-Hu-1 is therefore considered well established. They acknowledge that genome assembly involves sophisticated computational methods, but they argue that these methods have been refined over decades and are routinely used throughout modern molecular biology.

Jon Fleetwood does not entirely reject that account. Instead, he argues that it leaves important questions unanswered.

Fleetwood’s Question

Fleetwood is not claiming that the published genome is necessarily wrong. His criticism is both narrower and more technical.

He argues that the public has been shown the beginning and the end of the story, but not the complete documentary history connecting the two.

We have the published genome. We also have many of the sequencing reads from which it was assembled. What Fleetwood says has never been fully released is the complete documentary trail showing exactly how those raw sequencing reads became the world’s authoritative reference genome.

To explain his concern, Fleetwood borrows a concept familiar to historians, forensic investigators, and courts of law: provenance.

Simply put, provenance means documented history.

Suppose a museum acquires a painting believed to be an original Rembrandt. Before accepting its authenticity, historians want to know who owned it, how it changed hands over the centuries, and whether its chain of ownership is complete. Missing decades in that history naturally raise questions.

The same principle applies in criminal investigations. If prosecutors introduce a murder weapon into evidence, defense attorneys immediately ask for the chain of custody. Who collected it? Who transported it? Where was it stored? Who examined it? If those records are incomplete, the integrity of the evidence itself can be challenged.

Fleetwood argues that the world’s most influential viral genome should be held to the same standard.

At this point, many readers will probably ask an obvious question:

“Even if all those records were released tomorrow, how would I know whether they prove anything?”

That is a fair question.

Most of us—including me—are not bioinformaticians. We would not be capable of examining thousands of pages of laboratory notebooks, computer logs, assembly files, and software records to determine whether every computational step was scientifically valid.

Fleetwood’s point is not that every citizen should become an expert in genome assembly.

Rather, he argues that the complete documentary record should exist and should be publicly available so that independent computational biologists, forensic investigators, and other qualified scientists can examine it for themselves. Scientific conclusions—especially those that affect billions of people—should not depend solely on institutional assurances. They should be open to independent scrutiny by anyone with the necessary expertise.

Imagine a criminal trial in which prosecutors announced:

“We’ve examined all the evidence, and everything checks out—but we’re not going to allow the defense to inspect the chain of custody.”

Most jurors would have no idea how to interpret fingerprint reports, ballistic evidence, or DNA analyses. Yet they would immediately understand why independent experts must have access to the underlying records before accepting the prosecution’s conclusions.

Fleetwood argues that the same principle should apply here.

If Wuhan-Hu-1 became the reference genome for PCR testing, variant tracking, vaccine development, and countless scientific studies, then the complete documentary history behind its construction should be available for independent forensic reconstruction rather than accepted simply because respected institutions say everything was done correctly.

According to Fleetwood, two important documentary chains remain incomplete.

The first concerns the original clinical specimen. He argues that the complete documentary trail connecting the reported patient sample to the published reference genome has never been made available in a form that allows independent investigators to reconstruct every step.

The second concerns the computational process itself. Between the raw sequencing reads and the finished genome lies a long series of computational steps involving data filtering, sequence alignment, assembly algorithms, software versions, parameter settings, edit histories, and intermediate files. Fleetwood argues that these records constitute the computational provenance of Wuhan-Hu-1, yet the complete record has never been publicly released.

He compares the situation to a corporation publishing its bank deposits and its final audited financial statement while withholding the accounting work papers showing exactly how one became the other. The beginning and the end are visible, but the complete trail connecting them remains unavailable.

Whether one ultimately agrees with Fleetwood or not, his argument is fundamentally about transparency. He believes that a digital sequence which became the foundation for worldwide public-health policy should be accompanied by a documentary record that independent experts can examine from beginning to end.

For Fleetwood, the issue is not necessarily whether the genome is wrong.

It is whether science should ask the public to trust a process that cannot be independently reconstructed in its entirety.

Why the “No Virus” Researchers Think Fleetwood Starts Too Late

Researchers such as Tom Cowan, Dr. Mark Bailey, Dr. Sam Bailey, Stefan Lanka, and the late Jon Rappoport would likely respond that Fleetwood has raised an important issue—but not the first one that needs to be answered.

In their view, Fleetwood begins his investigation after making an assumption that has never itself been demonstrated: namely, that the genetic material being sequenced actually came from an isolated virus.

To understand their criticism, it helps to look at what mainstream virology says happens before sequencing ever begins.

According to the standard account, a patient arrives at a hospital with symptoms of COVID-19. A specimen—often bronchoalveolar lavage fluid taken from deep within the lungs—is collected. Rather than sequencing that material directly, scientists typically introduce it into a laboratory cell culture containing living cells that are thought to be susceptible to infection.

Over the next several days, those cultured cells begin to deteriorate. They change shape, detach from the surface of the culture dish, and eventually die. Virologists refer to this deterioration as a cytopathic effect, or CPE. It is interpreted as evidence that an infectious virus has entered the cells, replicated, and destroyed them.

RNA is then extracted from this cultured material, sequenced, and assembled into what ultimately becomes the consensus genome.

For mainstream virology, this process has been accepted for decades as evidence of viral replication.

The “No Virus” researchers, however, argue that this interpretation has never been adequately demonstrated.

Their criticism does not begin with genome assembly. It begins with the cell culture itself.

They point out that these cultures contain far more than the patient’s specimen. They include living cells—often Vero cells derived from African green monkey kidneys—as well as fetal bovine serum, antibiotics, nutrients, enzymes, buffering chemicals, and numerous other laboratory reagents.

The critics argue that these are highly artificial experimental conditions.

Cells maintained under such conditions can become stressed and deteriorate for many reasons. Consequently, they contend that observing a cytopathic effect does not, by itself, demonstrate that an infectious virus caused the cellular damage.

According to Drs. Mark and Sam Bailey, Tom Cowan, and Stefan Lanka, no properly controlled experiment has ever ruled out the possibility that the observed cellular destruction results from the experimental procedure itself rather than from a replicating virus.

This disagreement is fundamental because everything that follows depends upon it.

If the cytopathic effect has indeed been caused by viral replication, then extracting RNA from the culture and assembling a genome follows logically.

But if the cytopathic effect has not first been shown to result from an isolated virus, the critics argue that the sequencing software is assembling genetic fragments obtained from a complex biological mixture whose origin has never been conclusively established.

That is why Fleetwood’s investigation and the “No Virus” critique operate on two very different levels.

Fleetwood asks whether the paper trail behind the published genome is complete.

Cowan, the Baileys, Lanka, and Rappoport ask whether the object at the beginning of that paper trail has first been demonstrated to exist through proper isolation and purification.

In their view, improving the documentation surrounding genome assembly cannot answer that earlier question.

Why Bacteria Enter the Discussion

This difference also explains why critics frequently compare viruses with bacteria.

Bacteria are complete living cells. Under appropriate laboratory conditions, many bacterial species can be grown into visible colonies on nutrient media. A microbiologist can point to a colony, isolate it, culture it further, and then sequence DNA obtained from that colony.

Because researchers begin with a physically identifiable organism, critics argue that tracing the provenance of a bacterial genome is comparatively straightforward.

Viruses present a different situation.

Unlike bacteria, viruses cannot be grown into visible colonies on nutrient plates. According to conventional virology, they must first infect living cells in culture. Only after those cultures produce what is interpreted as a cytopathic effect is genetic material extracted and sequenced.

Mainstream virologists regard this methodology as entirely valid and point to decades of research supporting it.

Critics disagree.

They argue that because sequencing follows cell-culture experiments rather than the sequencing of a visibly isolated organism, important questions remain about what the assembled genome actually represents.

That is why the disagreement is not merely about computational methods or missing laboratory records.

It concerns the very first step in the chain of evidence.

Fleetwood questions whether the documentary history behind the published genome is sufficiently complete.

The “No Virus” researchers question whether the starting material itself has first been demonstrated to be what conventional virology claims it is.

Until that distinction is understood, the two sides will often appear to be debating the same issue when, in fact, they are asking entirely different questions.

Two Very Different Questions

Jon Fleetwood deserves credit for directing attention to a subject that receives remarkably little public discussion. Whether one ultimately agrees with his conclusions or not, asking for greater transparency surrounding the world’s most influential viral genome is neither irrational nor anti-scientific. If Wuhan-Hu-1 became the digital foundation for PCR testing, genomic surveillance, variant tracking, vaccine development, and countless scientific studies, then requesting a complete documentary history of its creation is a legitimate scientific question.

After all, reproducibility and transparency are cornerstones of science. Researchers are expected not merely to announce their conclusions but to provide sufficient documentation so that qualified investigators can independently examine the evidence and determine whether those conclusions are justified.

Fleetwood argues that this standard has not yet been fully met. He believes that the complete documentary and computational provenance of Wuhan-Hu-1 should be available for independent forensic reconstruction rather than accepted on institutional authority alone. Whether releasing those records would ultimately strengthen confidence in the published genome or expose weaknesses in its construction is impossible to know beforehand. His point is that science should not ask the public to rely solely on trust when the underlying documentation can, in principle, be made available for scrutiny.

Yet Fleetwood’s work also illustrates an important divide in today’s debate over virology.

His investigation begins with the published genome and works backward, asking whether its documentary history is complete.

The researchers commonly associated with the “No Virus” position begin one step earlier.

They ask whether the material being sequenced had first been demonstrated to contain an isolated, purified virus before any genome assembly ever took place.

Those are not identical questions.

One concerns the provenance of a digital sequence.

The other concerns the experimental evidence for the biological entity that sequence is said to represent.

It is entirely possible to answer one without answering the other.

Suppose every laboratory notebook, computer log, sequencing read, assembly file, software version, parameter setting, and intermediate computational record Fleetwood requests were released tomorrow. His concerns about documentary transparency might then be substantially addressed.

But would that, by itself, demonstrate that the original genetic material had been obtained from an isolated virus rather than from a complex laboratory cell culture?

Researchers such as Cowan, the Baileys, Lanka, and Rappoport would answer no.

Conversely, even if someone believed that conventional virology has already demonstrated viral isolation beyond reasonable doubt, Fleetwood could still argue that the documentary chain behind Wuhan-Hu-1 should be more transparent and more completely documented.

In that sense, the two debates are complementary rather than identical.

Fleetwood is asking whether the world’s most important viral genome has a complete paper trail.

The “No Virus” researchers are asking whether the object at the beginning of that paper trail has first been experimentally established.

Recognizing the distinction helps explain why discussions about COVID so often seem to go in circles. Participants frequently assume they are arguing about the same issue when they are actually debating different stages of the scientific process.

One side asks, “Can we verify every documented step that produced the published genome?”

The other asks, “What evidence establishes that the thing being sequenced was an isolated virus in the first place?”

Until both questions are addressed—and until each side recognizes that they are asking fundamentally different questions—the debate is unlikely to be resolved.

Perhaps Fleetwood’s greatest contribution is not that he has settled the controversy, but that he has reminded us that scientific knowledge rests not only on conclusions, but on the ability of others to examine the evidence that produced those conclusions. Whether his work ultimately reinforces or undermines confidence in the mainstream account remains to be seen.

For those who question the foundations of modern virology, however, Fleetwood’s investigation points toward an even deeper inquiry. Before asking whether the paper trail behind the COVID genome is complete, they believe we must first answer a more basic question:

Was there an isolated virus at the beginning of that paper trail at all?