Jon Rappoport just published a scorching piece about Anthony Fauci’s quiet complicity in what can only be called medical slaughter. The gist? Fauci admitted early on that the PCR test, when run at high amplification cycles, produces unreliable results. Yet he said nothing when the FDA explicitly recommended those very same high thresholds—guaranteeing a tsunami of false positives, mass panic, deadly drug protocols, and lockdowns justified by lies.

This isn’t a minor technicality. This is the smoking gun behind COVID case inflation, and it’s been hiding in plain sight since 2020.

So why hasn’t this crime been tried in a court of law?

Because the courts—from your friendly neighborhood judge to the marble halls of the U.S. Supreme Court—have made it abundantly clear: they do not question public health. More precisely, they do not question the experts who define it.

Judicial Deference: A Short History of Cowardice

The U.S. legal system has a long, sorry tradition of bowing before the altar of public health. You can trace it all the way back to Jacobson v. Massachusetts (1905), where the Supreme Court upheld the state’s authority to mandate smallpox vaccination—even over an individual’s religious or medical objection. The opinion, written by Justice Harlan, is the legal patient zero of pandemic authoritarianism:

"The liberty secured by the Constitution does not import an absolute right in each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint."

Translation: your rights end where the medical panic begins.

Since then, “Jacobson” has been cited like scripture—used to rubber-stamp everything from forced sterilizations (see Buck v. Bell) to COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates over a century later. When COVID-19 hit, courts invoked Jacobson like a magic incantation. Never mind the mountain of evidence that PCR tests were gamed, or that “asymptomatic spread” was a house of cards—none of it mattered, because the courts refused to second-guess “public health authorities.”

The Judicial Shell Game: "We’re Not Scientists"

Here’s the crux of the problem: when you bring a case challenging pandemic protocols, the courts don’t want to hear about flawed data or manipulated thresholds. They hide behind the doctrine of judicial deference, claiming they can’t “substitute their judgment” for that of experts.

But here’s the trick—they don’t just defer on policy. They defer on facts. And when you defer on facts, you defer on truth. If the FDA says 40 PCR cycles is fine—even though Fauci himself says it’s junk science—the court shrugs. Case dismissed.

This is not deference. This is abdication.

The Illusion of Recourse

So when people say, “Take it to court,” they don’t understand the fix we’re in. You can’t win a case when the court won’t touch the premise. If the science is never put on trial, the narrative is unassailable by design.

That’s why lawsuits against mask mandates, vaccine coercion, and lockdowns have floundered. Not because there wasn’t evidence. Not because the harm wasn’t real. But because the courts wouldn’t entertain the possibility that “the experts” were wrong—or worse, lying.

This is how technocratic tyranny is smuggled in: not at gunpoint, but in a lab coat, flanked by deferential judges who cover their eyes and say, “Not my field.”

A Way Out?

If this continues, legal recourse will remain a stage play—an illusion of accountability where the ending is already written. Until courts are willing to challenge the scientific premises behind public health diktats, we’ll be forever ruled by the Faucis of the world.

We need judges with the courage to say: "Show me the science—and I mean real science, not consensus or PR."

We need courts that ask: "What is the cycle threshold of this test? How was this virus isolated? What were the control experiments?"

Otherwise, the next crisis—real or invented—will lock us down faster than you can say “boosted.”

If the court won’t examine the science, it will never protect the rights. And if it won’t protect the rights, what is it but a ceremonial rubber stamp?

The time for reverence is over. It’s time to cross-examine the experts.