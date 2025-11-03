Matt Taibbi recently nailed a linguistic coup worthy of Orwell. In his piece “Orwell Watch: On Bill Gates and Climate Denialism,” he argues that the word “denialism” flipped the meaning of “conspiracy theory.” Once, the crank was the one who believed in too much — secret cabals, shadow governments, Bilderbergs in smoke-filled rooms. Now, the crank is the one who believes in too little — someone who doesn’t swallow the latest decree from “The Science.”

Under this new linguistic regime, skepticism itself became heresy. Questioning authority morphed into “denying reality.” And few profited more from that moral inversion than the sainted technocrat of our age: Bill Gates.

Bill Gates: From Doom Merchant to Tech-Fueled Optimist

Taibbi opens with a delicious jab, describing Gates as “a monopolistic reptile-whore of the highest order who smells money through his flickering tongue.” Not exactly a glowing portrait of the savior class. But it captures Gates’s strange metamorphosis: once the high priest of climate doom, now suddenly the voice of “we’ll survive this.”

It’s not enlightenment—it’s branding.

As Taibbi notes, Gates’s AI ambitions require “the energy footprint of a small star.” Suddenly, his message softens: humanity will endure; nuclear power is the future; don’t panic—just invest. The apocalypse was scaring the shareholders. “It turns out humans will survive,” he chirps—just in time to justify the next energy-hungry gold rush.

So the man who once painted dissenters as denialists now downplays the very doomsday he helped market. The alarm served its purpose: panic the public, consolidate power, and fund the “green” transition into a new kind of techno-feudalism. Once the system was built, calm the herd.

The Chorus Follows the Conductor

Gates isn’t alone in this pivot. The climate priesthood has begun whispering instead of wailing:

Michael Mann , longtime scold of the skeptical, now warns against “doomism,” insisting “we’re not doomed yet.”

David Wallace-Wells , whose The Uninhabitable Earth read like a horror novel, now says we face a “sub-apocalyptic” future — still bad, but not the end of civilization.

John Kerry , once full of end-times thunder, has rebranded as the measured manager of an inevitable “transition.”

Even Greta Thunberg discreetly deleted her 2018 tweet predicting human extinction by 2023. The revolution apparently has new talking points.

And the media that once shrieked “12 years left!” now prefer “serious but solvable.” The panic served its role: move the money, enact the controls, build the surveillance and carbon markets. Now the same outlets that flogged fear peddle reassurance. Trust us again, they plead.

But Gates Never Soft-Pedaled on COVID

Here’s the giveaway. When it comes to COVID and vaccines, Gates never flinched, never updated, never confessed error. No “we’ll survive this” moderation here—just the same authoritarian certainty that fueled the lockdown era.

He still preaches the gospel of the jab, the same one that failed completely—not only failing to stop infection or transmission, but correlating with a spike in mortality and injury. Yet Gates continues to frame this disaster as a triumph of science and global coordination.

On climate, he now concedes humans might endure. On COVID, he clings to the fiction that the injections saved us. His “flexibility” evaporates the moment his credibility—or portfolio—might take a hit.

The Gates Paradox: When Control Masquerades as Progress

Bill Gates isn’t a scientist, yet he plays one on every global stage. His genius lies not in discovery but in narrative management—in turning complex crises into simple sales pitches. When fear mobilizes compliance, he fans it. When fatigue sets in, he soothes it. But the direction never changes: more control, fewer questions.

Taibbi saw it clearly—denialism was never about science; it was about hierarchy. Once the public stopped kneeling to expert decrees, words like “denier” and “misinformation” became the new instruments of heresy-hunting. And Gates, standing astride the twin pillars of climate and COVID, helped conduct that symphony of obedience.

Now he swaps the script on climate because his servers and reactors need power—but he won’t rewrite the COVID story, where the data already indicts him. The same man who tells us the planet will survive insists our immune systems won’t without his patented salvation.

It’s not faith in science that drives this machine. It’s faith in technocratic authority—faith enforced by censorship, reinforced by fear, and repackaged as compassion.

And that’s the true legacy of the denialism era: the metamorphosis of skepticism from civic virtue into cultural crime.