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Simon Baddeley's avatar
Simon Baddeley
5h

I don't doubt my own susceptibility to these human traits. I find the best antidote is the meeting of many different people, strangers. This is helped by being a cyclist and walker and one who visits markets and enjoys travelling in buses, trains and trams and engaging in conversations with people unlike myself.

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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
7h

"If you can make someone believe absurdities, you can make them commit atrocities."

- Voltaire - (November 21, 1694 - May 30, 1778)

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