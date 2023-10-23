Listen on Soundcloud:

For some of our non-native English-speaking readers, when people use the phrase "the chicken or the egg," they may be discussing situations where it's difficult to establish which event or element is the cause and which is the result, or they may be highlighting a complex, interdependent relationship between two factors that makes it challenging to determine a clear starting point.

The Chicken or The Egg is a song about the germ and terrain theories which are two contrasting perspectives in the field of medicine and microbiology that offer different explanations for the causes of disease.

I am on the side of the terrain theory which suggests that if your immune system is strong (internal terrain) you will not be susceptible to disease. However, this does not preclude environmental poisoning which represents the true external threat (not germs as the germ theorists posit) to our overall health.

Here are the lyrics.

The Chicken or the Egg

Verse 1:

I’m so confused

Hearing the news

People in so much pain

A lonely pup barks

We’re deep in the dark

How can we stop the rain?

Now I’ve been told

By others so bold

Invaders are NOW within

Invisible mites

Who put up a fight

Calamity now begins

Chorus: Oh help me find a way

I don’t want to beg

But which comes first

The chicken or the egg?

Verse 2:

Many will punt

But those in the hunt

Insist that they’ve found the key

Oh what a waste

You’ll get a taste

Of their so-called immunity

They seem so sure

They’ve found the cure

Now you cannot go back

But they’ll be one day

You’ll START to pray

Trapped in the cul-de-sac

Chorus: Oh help me find a way

I don’t want to beg

But which comes first

The chicken or the egg?

Bridge (1):

Long ago in the summer breeze

The ugly curse—the DDT

Brang so many to their knees

Such fear

We WERE taken for a ride

Polluted earth—those pesticides

for so long it was denied

It’s clear

Verse (instrumental)

Chorus: Oh help me find a way

I don’t want to beg

But which comes first

The chicken or the egg?

Bridge (2):

Must it be on your own terms?

We’ve heard enough of all those germs

Time for you to start to learn

Break through!

You’ve tried to drive us all insane

With your germs, they cause no pain

Just keep clean your terrain

It’s true!

Verse 3:

We’re still in the dark

Fear grips the heart

Call it a lonely land

Run by a bunch

(who are) all out to lunch

We bow to their command

We’re finally stuck

In a kind of a muck

0n top of the powder keg

No need to pout

(we) must figure it out

The chicken or the egg?