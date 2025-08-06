The Case of the Ill-Fated Inoculation

A Long-Lost Sherlock Holmes Mystery

by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

as narrated by Dr. John H. Watson

(Discovered and annotated by the present editor)

"When truth dies of neglect, it rarely makes the papers." — Sherlock Holmes

Editor’s Preface:

This curious tale was discovered in the back of a secondhand medical trunk at a curio shop near Charing Cross Road, misfiled under "Quackery: Historical." What first appeared to be a mere fragment turned out to be a complete and forgotten Holmes manuscript—penned in the unmistakable voice of Dr. Watson, and bearing the signature pacing, logic, and violin-laced despair of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle himself.

It appears this case was never published—likely due to its controversial subject matter. In it, Holmes confronts not a blackmailer or jewel thief, but a force even more elusive: scientific orthodoxy.

While some modern readers may find the contents provocative or unorthodox, rest assured: this is a work of fiction, a pastiche, and entirely satirical in nature. Any resemblance to present-day debates is, of course, purely coincidental—and should be ignored by fact-checkers.

We present it here for the first time, unabridged.

— The Editor

I.

It was in the chill of an early March morning that I accompanied Sherlock Holmes to the modest residence of Mrs. Edith Pierce, whose boarding house at 23 Bellweather Lane had become the unexpected theatre for a most unnatural demise.

Holmes had been uncommonly restless that week, having exhausted the morning papers, a monograph on South American poisons, and three ounces of shag tobacco in the course of a single afternoon. The telegram from Inspector Lestrade arrived just in time to prevent a full-scale violin sonata.

"A young woman dead," Holmes muttered, scanning the slip of paper. "Smallpox suspected. And the police, it seems, are already quite satisfied."

"Smallpox!" I exclaimed. "A tragic affair."

"Yes," Holmes replied. "And no doubt the coroner has sharpened his quill."

We arrived at the boarding house to find mild chaos. Mrs. Pierce, a kind-eyed widow in a frayed apron, met us at the threshold.

"It was poor Miss Clara Jameson, Mr. Holmes," she whispered. "She came down with it just last night and passed this morning."

Lestrade was already in the parlour, leaning over the deceased with the air of a man who had declared the case solved before entering the room.

"Smallpox, Holmes," he said proudly. "Tragic, of course, but straightforward. You can stand down."

Holmes ignored him. "Watson," he said, lighting his pipe, "what would you posit as an alternative hypothesis?"

I considered carefully. "Well," I said, "when I was in Assam, there were rumors of a bird—some say a vulture, others a parrot—that could strike a man dead with a glance. It is possible Miss Jameson encountered such a creature."

Holmes blinked. "A case of fatal ornithological mesmerism. Thank you, Watson."

II.

He turned to Mrs. Pierce. "Tell me, madam, was Miss Jameson recently vaccinated?"

She nodded. "Just yesterday morning, sir. At the parish hall. She said the doctor jabbed her and told her to expect a touch of fever."

"And what symptoms did she develop?"

"Oh, faintness, a terrible headache, shortness of breath. Then convulsions around midnight. I sent for the doctor but…"

Holmes examined the body with his lens.

"Note the rash, Watson—not on the face, as with pox, but around the injection site. Dilated pupils. Curious."

Lestrade scoffed. "Coincidence. The pox has many faces."

Holmes stood. "True. But most of them don’t come with a receipt from the municipal inoculation bureau."

III.

Later that week, Holmes dragged me to a public lecture at the Royal Society:

"The Future of Man: Salvation through Serum," by Professor James Moriarity.

The hall was full. Moriarity—gaunt, severe, with a mustache that had surely received its own patent—paced the stage with fire.

"There is no salvation but through the needle! Disease is the enemy! Science—real science—our sword!"

The audience applauded. Holmes did not.

"Pity," he whispered. "That his sword appears to have been forged in fraud."

IV.

More deaths followed. All young, all recently vaccinated.

Holmes summoned Lestrade with a note:

"Come at once. Bring warrant and open mind. —SH."

We met at Moriarity Laboratories – Private Research Facility, a grim building near the Thames. Inside, we found the Professor amidst flasks and a grotesque display of monkey kidneys.

"Observe," he said. "The cells are dying. This proves the virus is present."

Holmes peered into the microscope. "Or it proves you added poison to the medium."

Moriarity huffed. "This is standard protocol."

"Indeed. He starves the cells, adds toxic antibiotics, and calls the resulting death 'viral cytopathy.' It is not science, Lestrade. It is alchemy."

Lestrade hesitated. "But... it's in a lab."

"So is hair dye," Holmes snapped. "Arrest him."

And for once, Lestrade did.

V.

But the next morning, Moriarity was released. A government official declared the matter "settled," citing Holmes's "lack of standing in matters of science."

In the cab home, I tried to console him.

"Cheer up, Holmes. We may yet catch that killer parrot."

He stared out the window as snow began to fall.

"Watson," he said, "when truth dies of neglect, it rarely makes the papers."

VI.

It did make the papers—just not in the way Holmes had hoped:

"BRILLIANT SCIENTIST EXONERATED — DETECTIVE'S THEORIES DISMISSED" "SHERLOCK HOLMES DABBLES IN GERMS—GETS BURNED" “JABBERING NONSENSE: COURT THROWS OUT BIZARRE ‘ANTI-VACCINE’ THEORIES”

Holmes was dragged before the Royal Courts. The judge, Lord Justice Fetherstone, adjusted his monocle with theatrical pomp.

"Mr. Holmes, you are not a physician, nor a government scientist. And yet you accuse Professor Moriarity of... cultivating death in a dish?"

"I did not choose the metaphor lightly."

"And that the virus is a phantasm conjured by poisoned cells?"

"Correct."

Fetherstone scoffed. "This is a nation of science, not sorcery. Case dismissed. Mr. Holmes, stick to footprints and muddy boots."

The gallery applauded. Moriarity bowed.

Outside, Lestrade offered consolation.

"Bit far-fetched, Holmes. Claiming vaccines are dangerous."

"I claimed only that this one may be."

"Well, yes, but... you see how it sounds."

VII.

That night, back at Baker Street, Holmes stood by the fire, brandy in hand.

"Watson," he said, "if a man poisons his wife, the Yard acts. But if he poisons the public under the banner of science—he receives a pension."

I sighed. "Still, you cannot deny that vaccines have saved lives."

Holmes raised an eyebrow.

"Vaccines, Watson, are all poison. At least morphine offers temporary relief."

I opened my mouth, then closed it.

He stared into the fire.

"Ah, they might come around and see the light—eventually. But after their eighteenth booster, I rather think we’ll be paying our respects at St. Paul’s."

He turned to his violin.

That night, he played a soft, mournful melody—something between a lullaby and a warning. Outside, the snow fell silently, as did the case.