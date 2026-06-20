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DUANE HAYES's avatar
DUANE HAYES
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If Karmelo was white, not a single one of the race baiters would come to his defense. This is similar to the mob that went after Officer Chauvin, Darrin Wilson, and George Zimmerman. The mob believes that if you're black, you can do no wrong, you're automatically innocent.

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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
Jun 20Edited

Oh Turf, this whole thang makes me sick ta my stomick--the jeerin' crowd taunted the bereaved fambly outside the courtroom sayin' they all should be DEAD (?!) an' the twin brother (whose bro' died in his arms) got death threats from folks sayin' that it warn't enuf ta take out the first boy... I mean the inversion is jus' heart wrenchin' (ah, inversion... like whut "they" do with Israel ennoblin' terrorists an' callin' fer...wull you know...it's nearly the same). Color of skin shouldn't preclude justice... but seems that that's the way things are rollin' here-'bouts... WORSE than it ever wuz....(sigh)

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