The Brutalist (2024)

5/10

A Hollow Monument to Modern Melodrama

24 March 2025

Warning: Spoilers

In the increasingly crumbling cathedral of Oscar-bait cinema, The Brutalist stands tall-but only because everything around it has sunk so low. Brady Corbet's latest entry in the "Important Film" sweepstakes aims high but collapses under the weight of its own self-importance, political pandering, and artistic pretension.



At its core, The Brutalist is a confused hodgepodge of themes: Holocaust trauma, artistic genius, racial reconciliation, sexual repression, and-just for kicks-some good old-fashioned heroin addiction. It's as if Corbet pulled issues from a hat and tried to build a film around them, forgetting that compelling characters and coherent storytelling are, well, kind of essential.



Take our protagonist, Hungarian architect Laszlo Toth (played with admirable restraint by Adrien Brody, even when the script works overtime to sink him). Corbet wants Laszlo to be both a symbol of suffering and a towering genius, but neither vision is fully realized. The Holocaust is rendered as an abstract fever dream-flashes of suffering, a jumbled soundscape, and an upside-down Statue of Liberty to let us know America isn't quite the promised land. This vague depiction might pass for "artful" to some, but it lacks the visceral power of Brody's earlier Holocaust film The Pianist, where the horror was unmistakable and personal.



Laszlo's Jewish identity is barely explored beyond a token synagogue visit. There's no religious or cultural grounding-just the implication that he must be sympathetic because, well, look at how awful everyone else is. Corbet's shallow approach to Jewishness mirrors his approach to most things: surface-level signifiers in place of depth.



Laszlo's brilliance as an architect is frequently mentioned, rarely demonstrated. Aside from a single library and vague murmurs about his talent, we're mostly told-rather than shown-how great he is. When Corbet finally offers character detail, it's less Michelangelo and more methadone: Laszlo is a heroin addict with flashes of arrogance, a man as lost in his own pain as he is in the director's message-laden mise en scène.



Then there's Van Buren, played with theatrical sneers by Guy Pearce, as a racist, repressed WASP villain with the subtlety of a wrecking ball. From his snarling contempt for a Black veteran to his cartoonish moral collapse, Van Buren is less a person than a piñata for Corbet's sociopolitical rage. The inevitable "twist"-a sexual assault on Laszlo-is less character revelation than checkbox filmmaking. It feels designed not to challenge but to provoke applause from the right corners of the culture, even if it doesn't hold up under scrutiny. Are we really to believe Laszlo, battered and brilliant, would return to work with this monster out of pure artistic pride?



Meanwhile, the supporting characters seem engineered to torment Laszlo at every turn. His cousin's wife-a duplicitous Catholic caricature-falsely accuses him of making a pass at her, setting into motion a wave of misfortune that includes the cancellation of his library project and the loss of his only familial ally. It's a clear early signal of Corbet's overarching anti-Christian undertone, reinforced by the final pan up to the cross after Van Buren's implied suicide.



Felicity Jones brings some fire to Erzsébet, Laszlo's long-separated wife, but their romance feels assembled from architectural blueprints rather than human emotion. When she finally exposes Van Buren at a dinner party, it plays like a weak knockoff of The Lives of Others-all build-up, no payoff. Erzsébet's sudden ability to walk again, despite being wheelchair-bound since arriving in America, is never explained-unless we're to believe Laszlo's heroin stash doubles as a miracle cure.



Zsófia (Raffey Cassidy), the orphaned niece who accompanies Erzsébet to America, initially appears mute and traumatized. She's quickly reduced to a narrative prop. Notably, Van Buren's son makes crude passes at her-yet another cartoonish stroke in Corbet's portrayal of this loathsome family. Zsófia eventually regains her voice just long enough to inform us she's heading to Israel with her fiancé, at which point the film promptly forgets she ever existed.



Technically, the film falters even in its presentation. The opening credits are practically microscopic. The yellow subtitles vanish against white backgrounds. And though Brody's Hungarian accent was reportedly aided by AI technology, even the best software can't save dialogue that feels like an outline rather than a script.



Yet somehow, Brody rises above it all. His performance-stoic, wounded, and intensely internal-deservedly earned him an Academy Award, even if it feels like the film around him didn't. While the screenplay reduces Laszlo to a hollowed-out figure of pity, Brody breathes in enough humanity to make us care-at least for a while. His eyes do the heavy lifting that the dialogue never dares to.



In the end, The Brutalist wants to be a monument. But without a solid foundation, it's all facade. Still, if there's any reason to step inside this hollow structure, it's Adrien Brody. His performance is the only thing here that actually deserves to last.