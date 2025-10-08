Over the past few weeks, I’ve shared the story of Mariam Naeem, a young Christian woman from Toba Tek Singh in Pakistan, and her brother Sabir. Together, they’ve taken on a nearly impossible task—caring for dozens of orphaned children who once begged in the streets.

I couldn’t just stand by while those children struggled for their next meal. Mariam’s family, poor themselves, found a small home to rent in Dullam, a poor suburb of Toba Tek Singh. They hired a woman to cook and watch over the children while they work long days—Mariam and her mother cleaning homes, her brother and father working as sweepers and porters.

For two years, out of their meager wages, they somehow managed to feed about 35 children, often just one meal a day. When I learned this, I started sending funds so they could buy enough food for three meals a day. Prices in Pakistan have skyrocketed—basic food staples have more than doubled over the past year—so even survival takes extraordinary faith and effort.

Then came an emergency.

One of the boys, a sweet kid with bright eyes and quiet strength, broke his arm while playing. The family didn’t have the money for a doctor, so they did what they could—creating a makeshift bandage and sling from scraps of cloth. But if he didn’t receive proper medical care, the arm could have healed wrong—or not at all.

I couldn’t let that happen.

So I dipped into my own savings and sent $160 for his treatment. The photos below tell the story—from the homemade splint…

… to his visit with the doctor,,

, and, finally, his new cast and sling.

Despite two earlier posts, I haven’t yet found anyone willing to join me in helping Mariam and her family. But I’ll keep trying, because what they’re doing matters.

If you’d like to help—even a small one-time contribution—it could go directly to feeding and caring for these children. I can put you in touch with Mariam personally via WhatsApp so you can speak with her and see for yourself.

You can reach me at Turfseer@aol.com for details.

One of my inspirations is Schindler’s List. What moved me was Schindler’s willingness to act when others looked away. He had wealth and power, but what mattered was that he chose to use them to help people in an impossible situation. That same spirit is what I see in Mariam and her brother—doing something when most would say it can’t be done.

As it’s written:

“Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and He will repay him for his deed.” — Proverbs 19:17

