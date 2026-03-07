Turfseer’s Newsletter

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
3h

Spot-on Turf.

first, fwiw ta the haters on board, Brucie, born Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen (nice cherman name) is NOT jooish... not at all. He calls himself a lapsed Catholic.

NOW it's funny da Boss wuz on yer mind--I cited his change in a recent stack m'self-- talkin' bout engineered cold I mentioned we're all in a "Tenth Avenue Freezout"--which happens ta be a "boss" oldie but goodie. BUT THEN I bookend the piece with hiz new "Streets of Minneapolis" which is a barf-wurthy wokey blather 'bout the evils of ICE... I mention his change over the years...

https://thcsofdaisymoses.substack.com/p/10th-avenue-freezeout-an-the-ice

Don't fergit, 'twas Brucie who banned the unjabbed from his CON-serts. I didn't fergit that silmy move even tho' the only album I like of his is, indeed, "Born to Run" ;-)

Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
2h

Loved the song, thank you. Born to run is a classic and I have the album. Bruce Springsteen anagrams to:

- sprucest beginner

He started well

- bc representing US

Was an icon for the USA

- Be cursing serpent

Yet has ended up a snake.

Sad ending, The stars fell from heaven...

