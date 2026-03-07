The Boss — A New Music Video About a Fallen American Myth
A folk-country jab at the cultural icon who traded blue-collar grit for progressive sermons.
For decades, Bruce Springsteen built his reputation as the voice of working-class America. His songs about factory towns, highways, and ordinary strivers gave him the nickname “The Boss,” and for many fans he seemed to embody a certain rugged independence. But over the past few years, that image has shifted dramatically. The same performer who once sang about freedom and the dignity of the American worker has become a loud advocate for progressive causes—promoting open-border policies, cheering pandemic mandates, and publicly endorsing Kamala Harris for president.
That transformation is what inspired my new music video “The Boss.” The song takes the familiar mythology surrounding Springsteen and flips it on its head, asking what happens when a cultural icon who once symbolized rebellion starts sounding like an enforcer for the establishment. It’s not really about one singer—it’s about the broader disappointment many people feel when artists who once spoke for ordinary Americans seem to lecture them instead.
The Boss is a folk-country reckoning with a fallen American myth. Once a voice for small towns, restless outsiders, and hard-earned freedom, the figure at the center of this song now stands for masks, mandates, and open borders—rules for working people, sermons from above. Told from the perspective of someone who stepped away, the song draws a line between obedience and responsibility, slogans and values, applause and truth. This isn’t nostalgia. It’s a refusal—to follow a voice that forgot the road it came from, and a reminder that American ideals don’t belong to any one man. They belong to those still willing to walk their own path.
Spot-on Turf.
first, fwiw ta the haters on board, Brucie, born Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen (nice cherman name) is NOT jooish... not at all. He calls himself a lapsed Catholic.
NOW it's funny da Boss wuz on yer mind--I cited his change in a recent stack m'self-- talkin' bout engineered cold I mentioned we're all in a "Tenth Avenue Freezout"--which happens ta be a "boss" oldie but goodie. BUT THEN I bookend the piece with hiz new "Streets of Minneapolis" which is a barf-wurthy wokey blather 'bout the evils of ICE... I mention his change over the years...
https://thcsofdaisymoses.substack.com/p/10th-avenue-freezeout-an-the-ice
Don't fergit, 'twas Brucie who banned the unjabbed from his CON-serts. I didn't fergit that silmy move even tho' the only album I like of his is, indeed, "Born to Run" ;-)
Loved the song, thank you. Born to run is a classic and I have the album. Bruce Springsteen anagrams to:
- sprucest beginner
He started well
- bc representing US
Was an icon for the USA
- Be cursing serpent
Yet has ended up a snake.
Sad ending, The stars fell from heaven...