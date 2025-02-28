Once again, we find ourselves witnessing the same fraudulent script being played out on the global stage—a virus, a mass panic, and the systematic destruction of animals in the name of “public health.” The so-called “bird flu pandemic” is yet another farce, a crime against nature perpetuated by medical authorities, corporate interests, and complicit governments. At its core, this scheme is not about protecting public health but about masking environmental crimes and the grotesque conditions of factory farming, while funneling billions into the pandemic-industrial complex.

The reality of factory farming is a horror beyond comprehension. Tens of thousands of birds are crammed into tight, unsanitary quarters, denied basic nutrition, fresh air, and any semblance of a natural life. Disease in such conditions is inevitable. Instead of addressing this abomination, the authorities point to an invisible virus and declare yet another biosecurity emergency. Every death, regardless of cause, is attributed to bird flu, just as with the inflated COVID death counts. A chicken farmer himself has called out the deception, stating plainly: “Every time a bird dies, they say bird flu. I’m telling you, they’re bullshitting you.”

The official response to this manufactured crisis is equally grotesque—mass culling. Millions of healthy chickens have been slaughtered, their deaths mandated by bureaucrats operating without a shred of legitimate scientific proof. The brutality of this act is undeniable. The Bible itself condemns such senseless destruction: “A righteous man regardeth the life of his beast: but the tender mercies of the wicked are cruel” (Proverbs 12:10). These mass killings, justified by false science, are nothing less than wickedness masquerading as necessity.

Where is the proof that H5N1 even exists? Where are the studies proving its isolation and pathogenicity? Requests for scientific documentation consistently go unanswered. The institutions responsible for promoting this hysteria—whether the CDC, WHO, or national food agencies—have never provided a single verified study demonstrating that the so-called bird flu virus has been purified, isolated, or shown to be contagious. Instead, their arguments rely on circular reasoning, fraudulent PCR tests, and computer-generated viral sequences with no basis in reality.

This deception serves a purpose. Bird flu, like every other pandemic scare, provides a convenient smokescreen for corporate and governmental corruption. While the public is distracted by fear-mongering, the real crimes continue unchecked—factory farms continue to poison the land, agrochemical companies continue to devastate ecosystems, and food monopolies consolidate even more control over the global supply. The narrative of viral pandemics conveniently absolves those responsible for environmental devastation while ensuring that their power remains unchallenged.

Furthermore, the financial incentives behind these scares cannot be ignored. Just as with COVID, billions of dollars are poured into vaccines, treatments, and culling operations. Governments, in their endless pursuit of “preparedness,” allocate vast sums to pharmaceutical companies and virology research that has never produced a single effective solution.

Meanwhile, the actual cause of illness—rampant industrial abuse—is not only ignored but actively protected by these same entities.

The scale of this fraud is staggering, but it will continue for as long as people accept the official narrative. The mass culling of animals in the name of viral containment is a crime against nature and humanity alike. It is a moral, scientific, and political outrage that must be confronted with truth. It is time to reject the lies, to expose the deceit, and to demand accountability for those who would desecrate the natural world for their own gain. The pandemic scam must end, and with it, the entire corrupt system that feeds off it.