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Baldmichael
Jun 17

Thank you. It is hard arguing with those who fall for the 'COVID was created in a lab' story. The word bioweapon gets banded about but really it is anything used as a weapon against life.

If virus was spoken of in its original meaning as poisons, then yes, viruses can be created in labs as that is where toxic substances have been created for centuries.

It's just this silly idea that the microscopic entity now called virus can be made into a deadly disease. It is a great distraction from what really causes disease and goes on, including all the financial shenanigans for a one world government.

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TheLastBattleStation's avatar
TheLastBattleStation
Jun 17

“What would an actual biological weapon look like?”

This question can be answered by looking at the events that transpired in 2020. The actions, reactions by both governments and people are exactly what a bioweapon should do. Instill fear, blame any illness on something that can’t be seen(except by the scientists that created it). As long as the belief in an invisible pathogen can be perpetuated, that is the weapon.

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