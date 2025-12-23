Turfseer’s Newsletter

AwakeNotWoke
1h

"Among the released documents is an email dated January 8, 2020, by an assistant US attorney from the Southern District of New York who said flight records show Trump 'travelled on Epstein's private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware)' ".

No surprise here. Epstein, on tape, described Trump as his closest friend for decades.

This is interesting:

"Among the files released on Tuesday is a letter that appears to have been sent by Epstein to Larry Nassar, the US gymnastics team doctor convicted of sexually abusing scores of young gymnasts, while he was in jail.

The letter, postmarked 13 August 2019 and sent from 'J Epstein' at 'Manhattan Correctional' to 'Larry Nassar', reads: 'Dear L.N. as you know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home. Good Luck! We share one thing … our love & caring for young ladies at the hope they’d reach their full potential. Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair. Yours, J. Epstein.'

How interesting that Epstein, in a letter postmarked 3 days after his apparent death, reportedly spoke of President Trump sharing Nassar and Epstein's "love" of "young, nubile girls." Note that he reportedly says "young, nubile girls," not "older nubile girls" or "young nubile women."

That's who he loved to "grab the snatch" of, not the older girls or the young women but the young girls, supposedly.

It's been documented that Trump was introduced to a 14 year old by Epstein many years before he became aware that Epstein had drawn the heat of investigators, at which point he severed ties with Epstein.

Interesting that he never suspected anything or found it necessary to warn anybody.

I guess Turfseer could have hung out with Epstein for decades too and, like Trump and Bill Clinton, have noticed nothing.

This report is interesting:

"I remember two anecdotes. It’s like a reflex, at this point. One is from Bill Gates’ ex-wife, Melinda, and another, randomly enough, comes from Mr Trump’s Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick.

Mr Lutnick and his wife were neighbours of Epstein in New York. They visited his house once, and were so creeped out that they never went back.

“I say to him, ‘Massage table in the middle of your house? How often do you have a massage?’” Mr Lutnick told The New York Post earlier this year, recalling that visit.

“And he says, ‘Every day.’ And then he gets, like. weirdly close to me, and he says, ‘And the right kind of massage.’

“In the six to eight steps it takes to get from his house to my house, my wife and I decided that I will never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again.”

Ms Gates also met Epstein just the once. In her telling, she “wanted to see” who he was. Her husband’s friendship with Epstein eventually contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

“I regretted it the second I walked in the door,” she said of the meeting.

“He was abhorrent. He was evil personified.”

The thing to note, there, is how swiftly both of them clocked who and what Epstein was. Not the full breadth of it, of course. But they immediately realised something was wrong.

And then you have guys like Clinton and Trump, who were mates with Epstein for years – in Mr Trump’s case, for a decade and a half – but expect us to believe that, somehow, they never got even an inkling.

That’s why all the politicking, the posturing, the game-playing and blame-shifting, is exhausting and borders on intolerable. Enough already.

We keep dancing around the obvious truth, which is: it’s not plausible for these people to have hung around Epstein for years without realising he was a creep. It’s not. And the cheek they have, to pretend that was the case, is just as insulting to Epstein’s victims as the US government’s opaqueness."

Carotid Artery
1h

It's also useful as it constantly conditions the masses that sex with minors, blackmail, bribery, corruption, pay for play, laundering, etc is common, normal, and impossible to stop. It will constantly avoid the darker truths of Ep's "investments" and "projects" and "ancient rituals" & "ch sac games" that people won't be able to comprehend. Asking for "justice for the victims" is futile as most of them had no names and are not around to be interviewed.

Your description of an endless boring series that people stop watching is THE recipe known as run out the clock with too much worthless information so the peasants simply turn off the TV instead of revolt.

