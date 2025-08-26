Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
June Kessinger's avatar
June Kessinger
8h

I live in WV, and I’m so happy lawmakers got their comeuppance on this matter. Ha!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
1h

Sadly in Commifornia, the CA Legislature, under the evil CA State Senator Dr. Richard Pan, passed a law that totally removed ANY type of exemption to the Childhood Vaxx Schedule, to attend public and private schools in CA. There still is some obscure ‘medical exemption’ but no doctors in CA will write them for a child who needs one, for fear of their medical license being in jeopardy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture