The Best of Turfseer’s Substack series puts the strongest essays and sharpest satire in one place—ready to download, share, and revisit. Whether you’ve been following Turfseer from the start or just stumbled in, these volumes make it easy: a direct line to the heart of my writing.

For longtime readers, it’s a chance to catch what you may have missed. For newcomers—welcome—this is your shortcut to what Turfseer is all about.

📥 Download the PDFs

Volume 2 (Best of Turfseer’s Substack – Volume 2)

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/obgxh84izowtmp9o9gmm2/Best-of-Turfseer-s-Substack-Newsletter-_20250817_203005_0000.pdf?rlkey=mc8ua73q1tiabaiwaga2cf4xw&st=ny53a6di&dl=0

Volume 1 (Best of Turfseer’s Substack – Volume 1)

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/2q20u8ak4pn510n0hkiyo/UPDATED-VERSION-VOL-1_20250629_014127_0000.pdf?rlkey=ctobt91sflq7z7bh4ertc186c&st=cv1mzolw&dl=0

What’s Inside – Volume 2

10 Clues There Was Never a Pandemic. COVID-19: A Mass Delusion Disguised as a Plague

The Case of the Ill-Fated Inoculation – A long-lost Sherlock Holmes mystery

The Trial of Goody Placebo – A modern Salem chronicle

Protocol Override – A satirical romp through PCR cults, fake science, and collapsing narratives

Residuals – A short story about testing whether COVID-era overreach had truly ended

What’s Inside – Volume 1

Virology Isn’t a Lie—It’s a Religion – Yeadon exposes the fraud: evil plotters or blind believers? How a Pandemic Script Became Scientific Scripture – When simulation becomes dogma. Tell Congress the Truth About the COVID Vaccine Trials – The scam that should’ve ended the debate. The Polio Vaccine Never Eliminated Polio – A radical reassessment of history. Hitler vs. Fauci – Psychopathy vs. zealotry: which is worse? The Unholy Alliance – How the arts became public health propaganda. The Epistle of St. Gates to the Covidians – Translated from the original Techno-Aramaic. The Last Confession of Pope Francis – When the needle proves mightier than the cross. America’s Got Covid! – A talent show from hell. CDC Dissolved – A prime-time bombshell shakes the nation.

👉 Please share these PDFs with friends, colleagues, or that skeptical cousin—it’s one of the best ways to grow the Turfseer community and spread the word to those who haven’t yet found the newsletter.