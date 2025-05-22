In a recent post that pulls back the curtain on one of COVID’s most sacred graphs, Jessica Hockett and Jonathan Engler pose a troubling question: Was the infamous Bergamo death spike of March 2020 a genuine catastrophe—or a statistical sleight of hand? Their investigation suggests the latter. Despite the media’s portrayal of Bergamo as the pandemic’s Ground Zero, the official numbers don’t add up—and may not even be numbers in the traditional sense. They might be projections mistaken for reality, backfilled estimates, or worse, a model masquerading as measurement.

You can read their full piece here:

This piece digs deeper into that possibility—exploring how, even without intentional fraud, a wildly distorted death count could have been created, normalized, and then weaponized. The Bergamo curve may be less a record of mass death than a carefully curated illusion.

Assuming there was no intentional fraud, a false or grossly exaggerated death count in Bergamo could still plausibly arise from a confluence of systemic failures, modeling assumptions, administrative incentives, and chaotic conditions. Below are several non-fraudulent pathways by which a distorted Bergamo death curve could have been created:

1. Delayed Reporting and Batch Registration

During crisis periods, especially early in a pandemic, civil registration systems can lag behind real-time events. When records are eventually processed, backlogs may be reported in bulk, causing a spike that doesn’t reflect when deaths actually occurred.

What it looks like: A steep, sudden curve in March.

How it happens: Deaths from February or early March are added all at once due to registry delays.

Why it's misleading: It creates the illusion of a singular, catastrophic event.

2. Misclassification and Diagnostic Creep

With pressure to attribute deaths to a novel and supposedly deadly virus, cause-of-death designations may have defaulted to “COVID-19”, even without confirmatory testing.

Non-COVID deaths (e.g., flu, bacterial pneumonia, or even cancer patients in hospice) may have been re-coded.

The lack of autopsies and testing constraints further amplified guesswork-based certifications.

3. The Use of Models to “Adjust” Observed Data

In some cases, real death counts were augmented or “smoothed” with algorithmic models to account for presumed underreporting, especially early on.

These models were based on assumptions from epidemiologists (e.g., Imperial College).

If projections or modeled estimates were later mistaken for actual counts, the result could be fictitious magnitudes.

4. Administrative and Political Incentives

Hospitals and municipalities may have had incentives to exaggerate the impact, whether for funding, protective equipment, or attention from central authorities.

A mayor like Cancelli and a health-sector entrepreneur like Foresti may have had good intentions but could still over-rely on worst-case assumptions or selective comparisons to make a case for action or support.

5. Statistical Errors or Averaging Over Small Datasets

In smaller locales like Nembro, a handful of extra deaths can appear as a massive percentage increase, especially when compared to short historical windows or smoothed 5-year averages.

If such microdata are then extrapolated to the provincial or national level, the signal gets inflated.

6. Re-attribution of Expected Deaths

Many of the elderly who died in early 2020 might have been close to death already. These “pulled forward” deaths may have been normal deaths re-timed, not caused by a virus but by panic, isolation, and withdrawal of care (e.g., halted elective treatments, reduced ambulance service, family separation).

If these were all re-categorized as “excess” and “unexpected”, the count appears inflated.

7. Simulation-to-Reality Feedback Loop

Once early estimates (or worst-case models) are publicized, media, local officials, and policymakers begin referencing them as baselines. Any data then produced—however preliminary—gets aligned to fit those expectations.

What begins as “illustrative” becomes “real.”

This is a classic case of model-induced reality or “model drift,” where feedback loops turn projections into assumed truths.

8. Emotional and Cognitive Bias

In a high-anxiety environment, journalists and doctors may overestimate events. Ambulance sirens, crowded ERs, and frightening anecdotes take on disproportionate weight, especially in tightly packed areas like northern Italy.

Subjective experience overrides statistical rigor.

Visual confirmation bias (e.g., coffins, military trucks) creates perceived magnitude.

9. Suppression of Alternative Causes

There were concurrent factors likely impacting elderly mortality in Bergamo:

2019–2020 flu season was harsh across Europe.

High-dose flu vaccines administered to elderly may have had unintended side effects.

Lockdown stress, medical neglect, and iatrogenic harm (ventilator overuse, sedation) contributed to non-COVID mortality.

Yet all of these got folded into the “COVID death” story, erasing other plausible explanations.

Conclusion: A Mirage by Many Hands

Without invoking intentional malfeasance, the Bergamo spike could still be a mirage—an artifact of:

Delayed and distorted reporting,

Model-based “corrections,”

Bureaucratic error,

Narrative capture,

And selective attribution.

Was the Bergamo death curve modeled rather than measured? Quite possibly. At the very least, it’s reasonable to say: it was "normalized to a narrative" rather than strictly recorded in objective fashion.

The burden of proof now rests not on those questioning the numbers—but on those who promoted them, to show they were ever real in the first place.

