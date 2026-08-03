Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s interview with CNN’s Dana Bash wasn’t just another contentious Sunday morning political show. It exposed something much deeper: two radically different visions of America.

Kennedy argued that if another public health emergency occurs, the government’s first obligation must be to protect our constitutional rights. Bash seemed genuinely perplexed. Why, she asked, was he talking about individual rights when she was asking about a potential public health crisis?

That exchange may prove to be one of the defining moments of the post-COVID era.

During the pandemic, millions of Americans watched governments close businesses, censor dissent, mandate experimental vaccines, restrict religious worship, and suspend long-established civil liberties—all in the name of “public health.” Kennedy’s point was simple: we should never make that mistake again.

To Bash—and to media outlets like Politico, whose headline practically recoiled at the idea—constitutional rights appeared to be an obstacle rather than the very foundation of our republic.

The interview reminded me of a nursery rhyme—except the consequences are anything but childish.

So, with apologies to Mother Goose...

The Bash Brigade

There once was a gatekeeper, Dana by name,

Who fancied herself referee of the game.

“I don’t want to allow

Things that aren’t true now,”

As though truth required her acclaim.

Then Kennedy quietly entered the fray,

Recalling the errors that marked yesterday:

“We did it all wrong,

Rights must stay strong—

Protect them first,” he dared to say.

But Dana looked shocked by this radical plea.

“You’re talking of rights?” she cried angrily.

“I’m asking instead

‘Bout health threats ahead!”

As though rights should bow to decree.

Then Politico hurried with headline in tow:

“He puts rights before public health!”—Oh no!

The horror! The fright!

Imagine a right

Surviving when experts say no.

The minions assembled with furrowed concern,

Each waiting to see what today’s they should learn.

“Just tell us what’s true;

We’ll publish it too—

No need to investigate, question, or discern.”

They bowed to the priests in immaculate white,

Who promised that darkness was really the light.

“Trust science,” they sang,

As freedoms all sprang

From windows and vanished completely from sight.

Masks came and went. The six-foot rule died.

The experts revised what they’d once certified.

Yet never a peep,

No apology deep—

Just, “Trust us again!” they obediently cried.

The lockdowns were “needed.” The schools had to close.

The critics were branded as dangerous foes.

The censors stood by,

With finger and eye,

Deleting inconvenient prose.

Yet history’s stubborn. It won’t be erased.

The cracks in the storyline cannot be faced.

So Bash plays her role:

Gatekeeper of soul,

Deciding what thoughts may be publicly placed.

She’d “allow” what you’re permitted to say,

Provided it marches the sanctioned way.

But liberty’s voice

Still offers a choice—

And won’t ask the press for its say.

So here’s to the scribes with their sanctified pens,

Explaining tomorrow what yesterday meant.

While certainty bends

To political ends,

They’ll swear that they’ve never once practiced spin.

The Constitution still stands, tattered but proud.

It wasn’t bestowed by a medical crowd.

No anchor, no board,

No bureaucrat’s word

Can silence a people determined out loud.