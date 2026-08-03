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Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
2d

I happened to see a clip of that interview. Miz Bash is certainly living another planet, not exactly planet earth.

She comes off as such a moron.

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Kathleen Bater's avatar
Kathleen Bater
2d

So true. Why did Kennedy sit through this ridiculous bashing and false assumptions?

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