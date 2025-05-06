CJ Hopkins has long been a rare voice of clarity in an age of mass delusion. From his early takedowns of the Covidian cult to his fierce indictments of state censorship and corporate propaganda, he’s wielded satire like a scalpel, dissecting the hypocrisies of our so-called liberal democracies. His essays, often biting and bleakly funny, have earned him a loyal following among those disillusioned by the pandemic’s authoritarian overreach.

But in his latest piece, "The Enemy of My Enemy" (published May 4, 2025),

Hopkins takes aim at a new target: the populist right, or what he derisively labels the “MAGA/Musk Cult” and its “foreign subsidiaries.” Using the occasion of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency designating the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) as a “confirmed right-wing extremist group,” Hopkins argues that too many dissidents are falling for the trap of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” He urges readers not to cozy up to groups like the AfD just because they happen to oppose the same establishment forces that targeted Covid critics and free speech advocates.

While there’s merit in warning against blind tribalism, Hopkins’ argument quickly slides into something more destructive. His piece doesn’t merely caution against ideological shortcuts; it paints broad swathes of the anti-establishment right as fascist caricatures, dismisses emerging alliances as cultish, and in doing so, risks undermining the very resistance to technocratic tyranny that he helped to galvanize.

Hopkins is right to reject lazy alliances. But in his rush to stay ideologically pure, he tosses out far more than bad ideas. He discards real dissent, genuine grievances, and a growing counter-movement that, for all its flaws, is the only visible force currently pushing back against globalist overreach and biomedical authoritarianism.

In short, Hopkins is throwing out the baby with the bathwater.

The Cult of Cynicism: Where Hopkins Goes Wrong

Hopkins’ central thesis—that we must avoid reflexively siding with those who oppose our enemies—is, in principle, sound. Political amnesia and hero-worship are dangerous, whether they come from the left, right, or wherever Elon Musk’s fanbase resides on any given Tuesday.

But what Hopkins offers in place of this supposed false comfort is, ironically, a different kind of thought-terminating cliché: guilt by association. “Look at these Easter memes,” he says, waving vaguely at AfD content. “Look at this Stephen Miller rant,” as if one mad monologue cancels out legitimate concerns over immigration or state failure. His evidence is selective, emotionally charged, and presented as self-evident proof of descent into fascism.

Hopkins has spent years condemning exactly this kind of argument. When the media smeared Covid skeptics as grandma-killing conspiracy theorists, he called it propaganda. When Western governments silenced dissenters with lazy accusations of extremism, he howled with rage. But now, he adopts the same brush, painting anyone aligned with the populist right—no matter how provisionally or critically—as a cult member in waiting.

A False Choice and a Dangerous Standard

The real danger here is not that some populists say impolite things. The danger is institutional. It’s the European Union criminalizing dissent under the banner of “disinformation.” It’s intelligence agencies in liberal democracies labeling opposition parties “extremist” for resisting Covid mandates or mass migration. It’s the weaponization of fear to protect power.

Hopkins seems to understand this. He eloquently condemns the German government's treatment of the unvaccinated, the maskless, and the dissenters. But his reflexive disdain for the AfD, MAGA figures, or Musk-aligned contrarians prevents him from seeing that—whatever their flaws—these are the only major political blocs currently challenging the very system that tried to silence him.

Rejecting the phrase “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” should not mean treating all enemies of the enemy as equally dangerous. Nuance still matters. Context matters. And most of all, power matters. The AfD doesn’t control your media, your medical system, your financial institutions, or your children’s school curriculum. The people CJ Hopkins rightly calls “fascists in suits” still do.

The Risk of Immaculate Opposition

Hopkins’ insistence on ideological purity leads him to dismiss a growing populist pushback as just another cult, just as deluded and dangerous as the one that demanded mass injections, QR codes, and isolation camps. But this is not analysis—it’s abdication. It’s the same mistake the left made when it abandoned the working class because they started saying unfashionable things. It's the same error the press makes when it lumps together reasonable dissent with wild-eyed conspiracy.

There is a difference between critical support and blind allegiance. One can be skeptical of the AfD while opposing their censorship. One can dislike Stephen Miller’s rhetoric while recognizing the border crisis as real. And one can raise an eyebrow at Elon Musk without ignoring that he's one of the only billionaires publicly defending free speech.

Conclusion: Hopkins, Don’t Become What You Fought

Hopkins warned us about cults of consensus. He warned us about the dehumanization of dissent, the flattening of nuance, the destruction of dialogue. It would be a shame if he became just another voice shouting “cult” at the wrong crowd.

Opposition is messy. Allies are imperfect. But if the choice is between those trying to dismantle tyranny and those enforcing it, the time for fence-sitting is over. If Hopkins truly believes in freedom, then he must know: you don’t protect it by mocking those who are still trying to fight for it—flaws and all.