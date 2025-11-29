Turfseer’s Newsletter

Simon Baddeley
5h

None of the compliance I saw during the 'pandemic' surprised me. As you know, in the early 1960s, a series of social psychology experiments (since replicated) were conducted by Yale University psychologist Stanley Milgram, who set out to measure the willingness of his study participants to obey an authority figure who instructed them to perform acts - administer electric shocks - conflicting with their personal conscience. Most experts’ asked by Milgram to predict people's obedience to his instructions thought very few would administer the maximum shocks, believing ordinary, morally conscious people would refuse to harm others. Only individuals described as authoritarian or aggressive were expected to comply fully. It turned out these 'experts' underestimated ordinary people’s obedience to authority. 15 out of 40 participants disobeyed the experimenter's demands, at some point, and refused to continue to the maximum 450-volt shock level (not actually given, but those in the experiment didn't know this). The remaining 25 participants obeyed Milgram completely and some of the tiny number who wouldn't even give the first shock ("I'm just not doing that, Prof!") turned out to have been well known classroom pains-in-the-neck for their teachers and fellow students. This tiny minority who refused to give even the first shock were usually people with very strong morals and a clear sense of right and wrong; highly empathetic, immediately affected by the learner’s distress, and confident enough to stand up to authority from the start. Unlike others who hesitated or obeyed under pressure, they acted decisively on principle, guided entirely by their own ethical compass rather than the experimenter’s instructions. In the case of Covid I could have been one who would have given quite a few shocks before realising it was wrong and refusing instructions - but then I went to a British Public school in the 1950s. Lin was 'surprised' at me at the time, having caught on to the Covid scam with the first UK lockdown on 23rd March 2020 - a date, as she says now, "I will never forget." Troublesome lady! I am ashamed to say that in early 2021 I got the mRNA jabs, though my compliance was already unreliable. I guess I was simply unable to grasp the enormity of what our government was doing - by mistake and on purpose.

Mary Ann Caton
2h

Jimmy Dore was a committed liberal; for a long while he thought the Dem party could be reformed and he backed the idea that the Squad could oust Pelosi from the Speaker's chair. And then he got a vaccine injury. I haven't listened to him in a while, so I don't know if he is MAGA or more in line with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying.

