Liberal apostates are having a moment.

Writers, journalists, and media figures who once fit comfortably inside the Democratic-liberal worldview have, over the last decade, peeled away — some slowly, some abruptly, and many only after COVID revealed how fragile the old civil-liberties consensus truly was.

The figures profiled here didn’t all become conservatives — many didn’t even move very far politically. What changed was the terrain. As institutions hardened into ideological gatekeepers and public-health bureaucracy fused with politics, certain “old-school liberals” suddenly found themselves on the wrong side of norms they once shared with their peers.

Some walked away entirely.

Others drifted out of alignment.

A few still call themselves liberals — yet now find themselves treated as heretics by the very camp that once celebrated them.

And here’s where you come in.

As you read, ask yourself:

Are these truly apostates?

Do these assessments strike you as accurate?

Which names don’t belong — and who absolutely does?

Do you know other writers or media voices who made the same ideological journey?

Share your picks in the comments. This phenomenon is still unfolding, and your additions help map the larger pattern.

Now, onto the profiles.

Sasha Stone

Who she was

Stone, founder of Awards Daily, lived squarely inside Hollywood’s cultural-liberal ecosystem — anti-Trump, pro–Democratic Party, and deeply embedded in the progressive mood of the industry.

What changed

COVID, or rather, Hollywood’s reaction to it. Stone watched as the industry adopted:

zero-tolerance mandates

moral shaming

performative “science” loyalty tests

and rigid narrative policing

The version of liberalism she believed in — skeptical, civil-liberties-oriented — wasn’t the version being enforced.

Where she is now

Not conservative, but openly critical of coercive progressivism, pharmaceutical capture, and ideological pressure campaigns.

Matt Taibbi

Who he was

A left-populist at Rolling Stone, Taibbi built a career attacking Wall Street, GOP warmongering, and corporate corruption. He was adored by progressives.

What changed

Russiagate was the hinge. He saw:

media abandonment of skepticism

open collaboration with intelligence agencies

dissent framed as disloyalty

COVID and the Twitter Files cemented his break, revealing how government actors pushed platforms to police acceptable thought.

Where he is now

Still not right-wing — but viewed as one because he still believes in free speech.

Glenn Greenwald

Who he was

A hero of the civil-liberties left, Greenwald fought NSA surveillance and co-founded The Intercept to challenge state abuse.

What changed

He didn’t move; the left did. Suddenly:

surveillance agencies were heroes

censorship was “safety”

dissent was “misinformation”

journalism was activism

His break became official when his own outlet censored his reporting.

Where he is now

A heterodox free-speech absolutist whose principles now place him closer to dissident conservatives than to the institutional left.

Bret Weinstein & Heather Heying

Who they were

Two left-leaning evolutionary biologists, faculty at Evergreen, and sympathetic to Bernie-era progressivism.

What changed

Evergreen was their early warning: ideological hysteria over rational debate.

COVID was the global replay:

suppression of scientific dissent

coordinated censorship

the politicization of research

“science” redefined as obedience

Where they are now

No party-line allegiance — just a firm anti-authoritarian stance.

Bari Weiss

Who she was

A mainstream New York Times liberal committed to pluralism and open debate. Firmly center-left.

What changed

The internal revolt at the Times — followed by COVID’s moralizing, nuance-free environment — exposed an institution hostile to the very values it claimed to uphold.

Where she is now

Leading The Free Press, where the “old liberalism” she believes in is now treated as subversive.

Bill Maher

(partial apostate, but unmistakably one)

Who he was

For decades, Maher embodied mainstream liberalism: anti-Bush, anti-theocracy, pro–civil liberties.

What changed

He noticed what his audience preferred not to:

COVID hysteria, DEI extremism, comedy-killing speech taboos, and the left’s widening authoritarian streak.

Where he is now

Still a self-described liberal — but treated as a heretic by the 2020s version of progressivism.

Alex Berenson

Who he was

A center-left journalist and novelist, Berenson worked at The New York Times and moved comfortably inside establishment media.

What changed

COVID policy made him an early skeptic of lockdowns, masking, mandates, and the opacity surrounding mRNA vaccines. He became one of the first public figures aggressively censored — later confirmed through Twitter Files documents linking his suspension to government pressure.

Where he is now

Not a conservative ideologue — but a fierce critic of coercion and secrecy.

He became an apostate simply for refusing to endorse policies that made no sense.

Jenin Younes

Who she was

A lifelong liberal civil-liberties attorney in the classic ACLU mold — skeptical of state power, committed to due process, and instinctively wary of overreach.

What changed

COVID shattered the old civil-liberties consensus. Younes watched:

emergency powers with no limits

aggressive mandates

government–tech censorship

erosion of due process

She became one of the leading legal challengers to COVID-era abuses.

Where she is now

Ideologically the same — yet treated as a dissident because the modern left abandoned principles she refused to betray.

What Their Journeys Reveal

Taken together, their paths show the same pattern:

COVID was an ideological stress test.

The left’s institutional power shifted its personality.

Free speech replaced economics as the core dividing line.

Many stayed where they were — and were labeled apostates anyway.

Now the question is yours:

Do these figures truly qualify — and who else belongs here?