Prologue: A Country on Autopilot

By 2030, America was running on fumes and slogans.

The campaign of 2028 had promised “Healing the Divide.” Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—the first female presidential duo—had swept into the White House with a landslide that surprised even their most fervent supporters.

For a while, optimism held. Climate reparations were on the table. The Justice Department had been restructured for “equity outcomes.” And religion—especially Islam—was declared “integral to the multicultural rebirth of the republic.”

But beneath the sermons of unity was exhaustion. The middle class was a rumor, and faith in institutions ran on autopilot.

Nowhere did the gears grind louder than in New York City.

Chapter 1 – The Fire

The explosion tore through the Al-Rahman Mosque just after evening prayers.

A flash. A scream. Then smoke and speculation.

Within hours, social media verdicts had been rendered:

#MosqueAttack #ZionistPlot #JusticeForTheFaithful

Mayor Zohran Mamdani stared at the footage. Across from him, Imam Siraj Wahhaj clicked his prayer beads like a clock counting down.

“You see, Zohran,” he said, “they have declared war on Allah’s house. The people already know who did this.”

“Evidence matters,” Mamdani murmured.

“Evidence is for courts. Faith is for streets. The people want justice.”

He leaned closer. “Rikers Island is empty. Fill it—with those who mock Allah.”

Mamdani turned pale. “You’re asking for martial law.”

“I’m asking for order,” said the Imam. “If you won’t give it, others will take it.”

Outside, crowds began to chant. An Eye for an Eye.

Chapter 2 – The White House

At 2 a.m., the Situation Room flickered with blue light.

President Harris sat motionless. AOC paced like a tethered cat.

“If we stop Mamdani, it’s Islamophobia,” AOC said. “If we let him act, it’s antisemitism. Either way, we’re finished.”

Harris rubbed her temples. “Doug’s Jewish. Half the cabinet’s terrified of a headline. We can’t send troops into New York—there’d be blood in the streets.”

“Then what do we tell him?”

Harris looked toward the dark window. “Tell him he has free rein. And pray history forgets the details.”

Chapter 3 – The Concession

By morning, City Hall was ringed with people. Smoke, sweat, and scripture filled the air.

Mamdani faced the microphone.

“Effective immediately,” he said, “senior rabbinical leaders will be taken into protective custody. For their safety—and yours.”

The square erupted. “Allahu Akbar!” rose like a tide.

Behind him, Wahhaj smiled, serene.

“You have done well, my son.”

That night, glass broke across Brooklyn. The old synagogues burned slow and silent. Rikers Island lit up before dawn.

Chapter Four: The Aftermath

By week’s end, New York resembled a city after war.

The power grid flickered intermittently; Jewish families fled south; the stock market reeled. The administration issued cautious statements of “concern.” Cable networks debated whether to call it a pogrom or a people’s uprising.

In a televised address, President Harris appeared solemn but resolute. “We must avoid further division,” she said. “Our strength lies in understanding.”

Then, with a tone that froze even her loyalists, she announced a temporary suspension of all ‘extremist media outlets’—a phrase broad enough to silence every conservative network, talk show, and independent journalist in the country.

“Certain platforms,” she intoned, “have inflamed tensions and offended our Muslim brothers and sisters. We will not allow hate to masquerade as free speech.”

Within hours, the blackout began.

Fox News, The Daily Wire, and several Christian radio stations went dark. YouTube channels disappeared mid-broadcast. Even small Substack writers found their accounts “under review for inciting division.” Government-approved influencers filled the void, their feeds saturated with messages of “solidarity,” “tolerance,” and “the new national unity.”

That night, Harris invoked the Emergency Integrity Act, granting herself temporary powers over interstate communication. Troops were dispatched to “maintain peace.” Drones patrolled curfews. It wasn’t called martial law—but the silence that followed had the same sound.

AOC released a statement calling for “mutual accountability and dialogue.” No one listened.

Meanwhile, in the shadows of the digital ruins, a few voices refused to die.

Former journalists met on encrypted channels, using old ham-radio frequencies and offline servers to send dispatches titled “The Hidden Fires of New York.”

They wrote of mass arrests, of synagogues converted into “community centers,” of reporters detained for “bias.” Each message ended the same way:

“Truth is now contraband.

Spread it quietly.”

But the algorithms were faster than courage. By morning, those messages, too, had vanished.

Chapter Five: The Underground

A boarded-up bookstore. A basement. A fading signal.

Eli Katz, once of The New York Ledger, typed his last report.

“This wasn’t an outside attack,” he whispered into the mic. “It was a setup—a Reichstag fire to justify the purge.”

“Send it,” Nina said.

He hit Enter. The file vanished into the void.

Outside, mobs moved like a single organism. The purge was swift and unrecorded. Helicopters hovered but did not intervene.

On the balcony of City Hall, the Imam stepped forward, hands folded behind his back. Cameras focused. His voice was low, calm, and almost tender.

“The city will be remade,” he said.

“When the dust settles… only the faithful will remain.”

The crowd erupted. Mamdani said nothing.

Below, Eli’s laptop blinked once—then went dark.

And with it, the last trace of the city that had once called itself free.