I don’t smoke. I don’t gamble.

(All right, I’ve been known to play the ponies.)

And yet—confession time—I am hopelessly, inexplicably addicted to Family Feud.

This is not the kind of addiction that announces itself dramatically. There’s no rock bottom. No intervention. No trembling hands at dawn. It’s quieter than that. More humiliating. I’ll be scrolling with noble intentions—read an essay, finish a paragraph, maybe improve myself—and suddenly I’m watching two families argue over whether “toes” are something people “often lick.”

And just like that, I’m gone.

I can’t explain the pull. I don’t even like game shows in theory. But Family Feud operates on a different frequency. It’s not about trivia. It’s not about skill. It’s not even really about winning. It’s about watching human beings publicly reason their way into answers that should never have left the brain.

That’s the hook.

The first round lulls you into a false sense of security. Five members of each family line up, one after another, answering survey questions where the number of answers on the board gradually shrinks while the point values quietly rise. The family that wins the opening face-off gets first crack at clearing the board. If they succeed, great. If they don’t—if even one answer remains—the other family gets exactly one chance to steal.

One answer. One buzzer. One moment of truth.

If the stealing family misses, the original family wins by default, even if their performance was already wobbling. It’s a system designed not for fairness, but for suspense—and humiliation.

There are usually three or four of these rounds, each one stripping away a little more margin for error. By the later rounds, answers that would have passed unnoticed early on suddenly matter enormously. The pressure mounts. Logic begins to fray. People start saying things out loud that should have been quietly rejected by the brain’s internal review committee.

Once one family finally wins outright, they advance to the final round—often called Fast Money, though it feels more like Sudden Death.

This is where the show truly bares its teeth.

Two members of the winning family are sent up. The first gets 20 seconds to answer five survey questions, rattling off responses as fast as panic allows. The goal is 200 total points. Then the second family member steps in, gets 25 seconds, and tries to build on—or avoid duplicating—the first person’s answers. If they repeat one, a buzzer sounds and they must scramble for an alternative, usually under the withering gaze of the audience.

Sometimes this works beautifully. One contestant carries the round like a hero. Sometimes it’s excruciating. One family member knocks it out of the park, only to watch the other flounder, unable to capitalize on the momentum. You can see it in their eyes: I have let my bloodline down.

If they make it to 200 points, they win $20,000—and over time, that can lead to cars, vacations, and other prizes that feel wildly disproportionate to having correctly guessed what people “do with leftovers.”

Presiding over all of this is Steve Harvey, the only man capable of turning a pause into a punchline. Harvey doesn’t rush the joke. He lets the answer sit in the air like a bad smell. He stares. He squints. Sometimes he walks away. Sometimes he repeats the answer slowly, as if hearing it again might make it make sense.

It never does.

And Harvey doesn’t limit this ritual to American families. He takes the act on the road—hosting versions of Family Feud in places like Ghana, South Africa, Botswana, and India. The rules are the same. The answers are just as baffling. Only the prize money changes—rand here, pula there—local currency attached to the same universal human talent for saying the wrong thing under pressure.

Different continents. Same stunned silence.

What makes this addiction worse—what makes it stick—is that the show isn’t punching down. It’s punching sideways. These aren’t fools. These are regular people, ambushed by adrenaline and the cruel requirement to think out loud on command. Under that pressure, the brain betrays you. The mouth freelances. Suddenly “Name a fruit” becomes “Meatloaf.”

And you realize, with horror, that this could absolutely be you.

That’s the true genius of Family Feud. It flatters no one. Not the contestants. Not the viewers. Not even the host, who seems perpetually astonished by the species he’s been asked to moderate. It reminds us that civilization is a thin veneer and that, given the right lighting and a countdown clock, any of us might confidently announce something deeply unhinged.

I tell myself I’ll stop watching. I tell myself it’s mindless. I tell myself I’m better than this.

Then the survey board lights up. The audience claps on cue. Steve Harvey sighs.

And I stay.

Because somewhere out there, a person is about to answer a simple question in a way no one on Earth saw coming—and I need to see it happen.