Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
5h

lol, ya could do a lot woise!

(as a kid I used ta LOVE Let's "Make a Deal"--only housewives & retirees... an' me!)

Jeopardy also had its appeal but that's a titch more high-brow ;-)

Reply
Share
2 replies by Turfseer and others
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
7h

Stay glued to that television, Turfseer. I suspect Frontera Lupita watches a lot of it too. And I mean "a lot." I'm glad you enjoy the show. Because it's on television, which I don't watch, I've never seen it.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Turfseer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture