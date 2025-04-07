The 2020 U.S. presidential election will likely go down as one of the most polarizing and scrutinized elections in American history—not merely because of the candidates involved, but because of the unprecedented context in which it unfolded. While mainstream narratives have largely portrayed it as a legitimate democratic triumph over authoritarian tendencies, a deeper analysis reveals a more complex story—one involving economic devastation, emergency rule changes, public health overreach, and an electoral process that was, at best, deeply compromised. The January 6 protests, often reduced to a singular mob rage, were arguably the volatile expression of a broader societal unease, rooted not in conspiracy theories, but in the crumbling of public trust and the erosion of procedural integrity.

At the center of this maelstrom is a statistic that continues to defy belief: Joe Biden’s 81 million votes. The highest total in American history, this number eclipsed Barack Obama’s 2008 turnout—a campaign that had generated global enthusiasm, massive rallies, and a cultural phenomenon. Biden, by contrast, was a candidate whose campaign operated from the safety of a basement, whose speeches often struggled to draw a crowd, and whose charisma—let’s be polite—was less than electric. The claim that this figure was simply the product of “anti-Trump sentiment” and expanded mail-in voting invites skepticism, not because the mechanisms are impossible, but because the outcome is implausibly convenient. Extraordinary results demand extraordinary evidence—not defensive press releases and late-night data dumps.

To fully grasp the public’s discontent, one must consider the broader context in which the election took place. The COVID-19 “pandemic” didn’t just kill lives—it strangled economies, shuttered businesses, and upended daily life. The American people were told to stay home, close their shops, wear masks, submit to mandates, and in many cases, suspend their basic liberties. Churches were closed while liquor stores stayed open. Protesters for lockdowns were demonized while protesters for racial justice were lionized. A growing segment of the population began to feel that the government had lost not only its sense of balance, but its moral authority.

Into this whirlwind came an election. Under the pretext of pandemic precautions, many states—particularly in swing districts—loosened long-standing voting safeguards. Ballots were mailed to all registered voters, even in places where rolls were outdated or poorly maintained. Signature matching requirements were relaxed or inconsistently enforced. Ballot drop boxes sprang up across urban centers with questionable oversight. Third-party ballot collection—otherwise known as “ballot harvesting”—was allowed or tolerated in states where it had previously been illegal or tightly restricted. Deadlines were extended. Chain-of-custody rules were bent or ignored. All of it was presented as necessary and compassionate. And yet, none of it was subject to the usual democratic deliberation. Executive orders, court mandates, and bureaucratic fiat replaced legislative debate.

Was this fraud? Not necessarily in the narrow sense. But the broader concern wasn’t about ballot stuffing or hacked voting machines—it was about the conditions under which the election occurred. When the rules of the game are changed in real time, when the process appears vulnerable, and when one side disproportionately benefits from those changes, it becomes reasonable—if not inevitable—for people to question the outcome. Legitimacy is not just about numbers; it’s about confidence. And in 2020, that confidence was nowhere to be found.

Which brings us to January 6, 2021. The media framed the Capitol protest as the fevered culmination of election denialism, fueled by social media and presidential rhetoric. But that view is far too simplistic. What if the protestors, consciously or unconsciously, were responding to something deeper—a sense that the entire system had been weaponized against them? That their voices had been drowned not just by questionable ballots but by a pandemic regime that punished dissent, destroyed livelihoods, and silenced opposition in the name of “public health”?

It wasn’t just an election that pushed people over the edge—it was everything. The lockdowns. The mandates. The censorship. The sense that America was being governed by decree rather than debate. And when the final insult came—a man with no movement, no crowds, no visible enthusiasm, receiving the most votes in U.S. history—it wasn’t hard for millions of Americans to connect the dots.

To dismiss these concerns as baseless or conspiratorial is to misunderstand the nature of political legitimacy itself. People do not need forensic proof to feel disenfranchised. They need only see that the rules changed, that the process was murky, and that those who questioned it were ridiculed, silenced, or criminalized. In such a climate, protest becomes not only predictable—it becomes, in the minds of many, a moral imperative.

The tragedy is that the 2020 election could have been a moment of unity after crisis. Instead, it widened the chasm. The conditions under which it was conducted—however well-intentioned—left a sour aftertaste that no amount of fact-checking or speech-policing could erase. The result wasn’t just a victory for one party—it was a loss for institutional credibility.

In the end, it may not be the vote totals that matter most, but the process that produced them. And if that process appeared tainted—by emergency measures, by coercive public health mandates, by an elite class that dismissed all dissent—then it’s no wonder January 6 happened. Not because people had proof of fraud, but because they had proof of betrayal.

And that, perhaps, is the most dangerous fraud of all.